Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 to Headline UFC 329 on Jul. 11

The UFC is leaning all the way into nostalgia for this year’s International Fight Week, and it’s doing so with one of the biggest rematches the promotion could possibly make.

On Saturday, Jul. 11, the promotion heads back to Las Vegas for UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 at the iconic T-Mobile Arena, headlined by the long-awaited second meeting between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and former featherweight king Max Holloway.

It’s a rematch that arrives 13 years after their first encounter, a bout that took place before either man became one of the defining stars of his generation. At the time, McGregor was still climbing the ladder, while Holloway was a young prospect trying to establish himself in the promotion. Now, both fighters enter with legacies already secured, but with plenty still on the line.

Advertisement



For McGregor, the fight marks his first appearance in five years. The former lightweight and featherweight champion remains one of the biggest attractions in combat sports history, thanks largely to a run that included stoppage victories over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Donald Cerrone. Questions surrounding ring rust and durability will naturally dominate the conversation, but McGregor has never lacked confidence, and the Irish superstar appears intent on proving he can still compete at the sport’s highest level.

Holloway, meanwhile, has continued to evolve long after his initial championship reign. The former BMF titleholder has authored several memorable performances in recent years, including wins over Justin Gaethje, Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega. Known for his relentless pace and seemingly endless gas tank, Holloway now gets the opportunity to avenge one of the earliest losses of his career while potentially delivering the final blow to McGregor’s comeback aspirations.

The co-main event could have major implications in the lightweight title picture as surging contenders Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett square off in a matchup designed for violence.

Saint Denis enters following a statement-making TKO victory over Dan Hooker earlier this year and has quickly developed into one of the division’s most dangerous finishers. The Frenchman’s aggressive style and constant forward pressure have made him a fan favorite, and another big win could place him directly into title contention.

Standing opposite him is Pimblett, who continues to silence critics while steadily climbing the rankings. The Liverpool native is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Justin Gaethje and has shown increasing maturity in his overall game. Against Saint Denis, Pimblett faces perhaps the toughest stylistic challenge of his UFC career.

Beyond the two marquee bouts, the card is stacked with meaningful fights across multiple divisions.

Former bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen meets Mario Bautista in a rematch with potential title implications at 135 pounds, while flyweight contender Brandon Royval attempts to halt the rise of undefeated prospect Lone’er Kavanagh.

One of the most intriguing storylines on the card belongs to Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who finally makes his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison in a heavyweight contest. Steveson’s transition to MMA has been heavily anticipated for years, and International Fight Week provides a fitting stage for his promotional debut.

Elsewhere, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker moves up to light heavyweight to battle dangerous finisher Nikita Krylov, while former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt faces hard-hitting contender Adrian Yanez.

With a blend of returning superstars, divisional contenders and highly anticipated debuts, UFC 329 appears built to deliver the kind of spectacle the promotion traditionally reserves for International Fight Week.

UFC 329 Fight Card

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese

Ode Osbourne vs. Cody Durden