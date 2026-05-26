Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: May 2026

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

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Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Sara Collins (6) Leah McCourt (7) Sara McCann (8) Arlene Blencowe (9) Jamie Edenden (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of April. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in May.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Joselyne Edwards (NR) Norma Dumont (5) Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6) Michelle Montague (NR) Mayra Bueno Silva (7) Ketlen Vieira (8) Irene Aldana (9)

Dropped out of rankings: Holly Holm (4), Ailin Perez (10)

Holly Holm’s inactivity has dropped her out of the rankings. Debuting in the rankings are Joselyne Edwards and Michelle Montague, who bested Norma Dumont and Mayra Bueno Silva, respectively. Looking into May, Ketlen Vieira fights Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of April. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in May.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Mackenzie Dern (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Gillian Robertson (6) Amanda Lemos (7) Tabatha Ricci (8) Iasmin Lucindo (9) Amanda Ribas (10)

April saw Tatiana Suarez possibly secure a UFC title shot, besting Lupita Godinez in a solid performance. In addition to that, Virna Jandiroba defeated Tabatha Ricci to get back into the title picture. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in May.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Natasha Kuziutina (NR) Si Woo Park (3) Saori Oshima (4) Moeri Suda (5) Ayaka Hamasaki (6) Rena Kubota (7) Ana Palacios (8) Monique Adriane (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Andressa Romero (10)

Natasha Kuziutina arrived in the rankings this month after beating Ayaka Hamasaki in her atomweight debut. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in May.