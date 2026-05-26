Combat Press Sumo Rankings: May 2026

Grand Sumo starts up again this weekend with the 2026 natsu basho (summer tournament). The official ranking for this tournament came out a few weeks ago. Those rankings will determine who everyone fights in the first week of the 15 day tournament. Those rankings are determined based on wrestlers’ win-loss records from the previous tournament (the 2026 haru basho, in this case).

The official rankings for this month can be viewed below (along with some key takeaways).

What follows here are our unofficial power rankings. These rankings list the top twenty wrestlers in the Grand Sumo system who, in my opinion, are the best wrestlers in the sport right now.

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1. Onosato (1)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 west

Record at last tournament: 0-4-11

Onosato will not be competing in this month’s tournament. He’s taking time off to rest his injured shoulder. That injured shoulder forced him out of the last tournament after just three bouts. The shoulder also prevented him from getting a good record, for him, in January.

Despite his injury, his recent results and his forced lack of activity, Onosato is still — right now — the best wrestler in the sport. Before his injury, he showed that he had taken a step forwards in his development. He was no longer relying on his prodigious size and athleticism. He was using very intelligent strategic and technique to compliment those unmatched attributes.

When healthy, he’s the favourite to win any tournament he enters. And his achievements to date, and the talent he has showed so far, are enough for him to stay at the top of my rankings despite all the challenges he’s dealing with right now.

2. Hoshoryu (3)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 east

Record at last tournament: 11-4, jun-yusho

Hoshoryu has had some injury struggles this year. However, he looks to be at full health right now (as much as anyone ever is in sumo, anyway). He’s coming off a runner-up finish in March and he’s looked very impressive in practise bouts since then. He’s the front-runner for this tournament, due to Onosato being out (someone he has a great record against, by the way).

Hoshoryu is elite and still in his prime. He’s not been able to win as many titles as you would hope, but this month could see him add another to his tally. His sumo remains some of the most exciting and high octane sumo in the sport. His high powered throws have become less frequent, lately, due to a desire to protect his knees a little. Even so, he’s still one of the most dangerous men on the dohyo (and he’s certainly the most intense, too).

3. Aonishiki (2)

Official rank: Ozeki 1 east

Record at last tournament: 7-8

Aonishiki will be sitting out the May tournament. Because of that, he will lose his ozeki ranking. He’s sitting out due to injuries to his toe and ankle. That’s a very sad development, after Aonishiki was primed to potentially become the first ever yokozuna born in Europe. He would have earned that had he won or finished runner-up in the last tournament. Despite missing out on that promotion this month, all signs point to it just being a matter of time before the young phenom before he makes history for European sumo.

Aonishiki was a little exposed in the last tournament. His opposition have figured out that he can’t perform his most effective sumo when he’s forced to stand upright. Aonishiki is a former freestyle wrestler and he loves to lean into his opponents. In March, though, when he was stood up, he lost a lot of big bouts and suffered some painful beatdowns.

Despite that hole in his game being exposed, Aonishiki is still one of the three best wrestlers on the planet. At just 22 years-old the Ukrainian has a lot of improvement ahead of him (including finding ways to counter what was used against him in March). That’s scary for everyone else in the sport.

4. Kirishima (4)

Official rank: Ozeki 2 east

Record at previous tournament: 12-3, yusho, shukun-sho

Kirishima was our champion in March. He cruised to a title, wrapping it up on day thirteen. That classy championship run earned him a promotion back to ozeki, a rank he first earned in 2024 (the year he won his first two championships). He lost his rank in 2025, due to a persistent neck injury.

Kirishima seems to be in great shape right now and he goes into this tournament with a lot of momentum. Despite being one of the older men in this list (despite only being 30), Kirishima remains one of the most technical and versatile wrestlers around. He’s also one of the most likeable guys in the sport.

5. Kotozakura (7)

Official rank: Ozeki 1 east

Record at previous tournament: 10-5

Kotozakura had a great tournament in March, getting double digit wins for the first time since his maiden title win back in November 2024. Since then he’s struggled with knee injuries. Despite those injuries he showed flashes of his best self; a massive man with ballerina like footwork.

In the last tournament, those flashes were more frequent and sustained. Because of that he looks like a serious contender this month. If he’s fully healthy, he is — undoubtedly — one of the best five wrestlers in the game. A healthy Kotozakura is also very good for the sport, since he has shown himself to be a tough match-up for both Onosato and Hoshoryu.

His recent form, and potential upturn in health, has him just beating out Atamifuji (who will debut in the sekiwake rank in March) in my top five.

Full rankings

Onosato (1) Hoshoryu (3) Aonishiki (2) Kirishima (4) Kotozakura (7) Atamifuji (5) Yoshinofuji (6) Wakatakakage (9) Kotoshoho (19) Takayasu (8) Fujinokawa (15) Hiradoumi (12) Oho (13) Takanosho (20) Daieisho (16) Asakoryu (NR) Gonoyama (NR) Asahakuryu (NR) Asanoyama (19) Wakamotoharu (10)

Just missed the cut: Ichiyamamoto, Shodai, Nishikifuji.

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