BRAVE CF 105 Brings Title Fights, International Talent Back to Kazakhstan

BRAVE Combat Federation continues its push across Central Asia with another major stop in Kazakhstan, as BRAVE CF 105 heads to the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty on Sunday, May 31. In partnership with the Alash Pride League, the event marks the promotion’s fourth visit to the country and further solidifies Kazakhstan as one of the organization’s most important international markets.

The card is anchored by a championship showdown that could reshape the featherweight division. Interim titleholder Omar Solomanov meets former bantamweight champion Nicholas Hwende for the undisputed BRAVE CF featherweight title after the championship was vacated following the inactivity of former titleholder Nemat Abdrashitov.

Solomanov enters the bout with momentum and an opportunity to cement himself as one of the premier featherweights on the BRAVE roster. Across from him stands Hwende, who is attempting to become a two-division champion after previously capturing gold at bantamweight. The stylistic contrast and championship implications give the matchup the feel of a defining moment for the division.

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The co-main event carries major consequences of its own. Kazakhstan’s Dias Yerengaipov faces Pakistan’s Ismail Khan in a pivotal flyweight clash that could determine the next challenger for reigning champion Muhammad Mokaev.

Yerengaipov has become one of the faces of BRAVE CF’s Central Asian expansion, while Khan arrives looking to spoil the hometown celebration and move himself into title contention. With the flyweight division continuing to deepen, the matchup could have immediate championship ramifications.

Beyond the two featured bouts, BRAVE CF 105 is loaded with regional talent and international representation. The event includes 12 additional contests, many featuring rising Kazakh fighters competing in front of a home audience eager to see the nation continue its ascent within global MMA.

One of the card’s most intriguing matchups is the rematch between Asyljan Tasket and Alexey Meshkov for the Alash Pride title. Their renewed rivalry adds another layer of intensity to an event already packed with divisional significance and national pride.

As BRAVE CF continues expanding its international footprint, Kazakhstan has become a cornerstone of that vision. BRAVE CF 105 appears positioned to deliver another memorable chapter in the promotion’s ongoing growth throughout the region.

BRAVE CF 105 Fight Card

Asyljan Tasket vs. Alexey Meshkov – for the Alash Pride featherweight title

Omar Solomanov vs. Nicholas Hwende – for the BRAVE CF featherweight title

Dias Yerengaipov vs. Ismail Khan

Rassul Khatayev vs. Vladimir Petrenko

Rauan Bekbolat vs. Sardor Khudoyberdiev

Zhanibek Tynyshtyk vs. Asylbek Rustambek Uulu

Abdurakhman Umirzakov vs. Asadbek Ravshanov

Murad Abdurakhmanov vs. Manas Temirbekov

Rustem Kudaybergenov vs. Kurban Idrisov

Nizambek Abdrashitov vs. Artur Arutyunyan

Erkhan Zhumabaev vs. Eduardo Castro

Sultan Tagiev vs. Talant Musakeev

Georgiy Maissuradze vs. Argen Maratbek Uulu

Kadyrbek Shinbayev vs. Akhmedov Sharifjon