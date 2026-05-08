BKFC Makes History: Blood4Blood Results and Photo Gallery

BKFC’s Blood4Blood event delivered on its promise Wednesday night, blending bare-knuckle brutality with heavy metal theatrics at a sold-out Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. As the opening salvo for the Welcome to Rockville festival, the card featured four fights interwoven with live performances, creating a chaotic, high-energy spectacle.

In the main event, Cameron Delano improved to 2-0 under the BKFC banner with a third-round TKO of Aleksandr Shikolai in a back-and-forth light heavyweight clash. Delano scored three knockdowns, while Shikolai answered with one of his own, but the sustained damage forced a stoppage just 29 seconds into Round 3. Post-fight, Delano turned his attention to John Garbarino, calling for his next matchup.

Jake Bostwick shined in the co-main event, stopping Roderick Stewart via second-round knockout at the 1:25 mark. The win moves Bostwick to 5-2-1 in BKFC competition.

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In women’s strawweight action, Taylor Starling earned her second straight victory over Sydney Smith, securing a TKO at 1:32 of Round 2. The result pushes Starling to 6-4 in the promotion and further solidifies her standing as one of its most active competitors.

Opening the card, Sergey Kalinin made a statement in his BKFC debut, stopping Brock Walker via TKO just 66 seconds into the first round.

FULL RESULTS Cameron Delano def. Aleksandr Shikolai by TKO. Round 3, 0:29

Jake Bostwick def. Roderick Stewart by KO. Round 2, 1:25

Taylor Starling def. Sydney Smith by TKO. Round 2, 1:32

Sergey Kalinin def. Brock Walker by TKO. Round 1, 1:06