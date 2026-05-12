BKFC Announces ‘Liberty Brawl’ for Return to Philadelphia on July 3

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is heading back to one of its most reliable strongholds this summer, officially announcing Liberty Brawl for Friday, Jul. 3, in partnership with the City of Philadelphia. The event will take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, continuing the promotion’s growing footprint in a city that has quickly become synonymous with its brand of action.

Timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States – and the historic signing of the Declaration of Independence – the event positions itself as more than just another fight card. Philadelphia, already steeped in American history, will also be in the global spotlight as one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding further significance to BKFC’s return.

For BKFC, the decision to revisit the venue is rooted in proven success. The promotion’s previous two stops at the Xfinity Mobile Arena delivered record-setting results, beginning with KnuckleMania VI in Jan. 2025, which drew 17,762 fans, followed by another massive turnout in Feb. 2026 with an attendance of 18,217. Those numbers underscore Philadelphia’s emergence as a premier market for bare-knuckle fighting, with a fanbase that has shown up in force.

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Liberty Brawl will mark the third BKFC event at the venue, and expectations are already trending toward another sellout. While no bouts have been announced yet, the promotion has indicated that a full fight card is forthcoming, with the implication that a high-profile lineup will match the scale of the occasion.

Tickets for the Jul. 3 event went on sale last week through BKFC’s official website. With the combination of patriotic timing, international sports relevance, and the promotion’s track record in the city, demand is expected to be significant.

As BKFC continues its rapid expansion, events like Liberty Brawl highlight a clear strategy: align major fight cards with culturally significant moments and markets that have already proven their appetite. In Philadelphia, that formula has worked twice before – and all signs point to it working again.