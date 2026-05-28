BKFC 90 Press Conference Sets Stage for Explosive Birmingham Card

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship arrives in Birmingham, England on Saturday with BKFC 90, and Thursday’s final press conference only added fuel to an already heated event.

Headlining the card at Utilita Arena, hometown favorite Connor “The Brumtown Bomber” Tierney faces Rico Franco for the interim BKFC welterweight title. The co-main event features former UFC title challenger Darren Till making his BKFC debut against veteran Aaron Chalmers.

BKFC founder David Feldman praised the promotion’s growing presence in the United Kingdom and announced that Conor McGregor added a knockout bonus to every fight on the card.

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“This is the first all-Brit World Championship that we’ve done for BKFC,” Feldman said. “We’re making a big splash here.”

Tierney called Franco the toughest opponent of his career but expressed confidence in his preparation.

“It’s either going to end quick, or it’s going five or six rounds and it’ll be one of the best fights in BKFC history,” Tierney said.

Franco embraced the opportunity to headline in Birmingham and promised an entertaining fight for fans.

“Stacked card full of killers,” Franco said. “You’re all going to be entertained.”

Till delivered the most aggressive comments of the afternoon, declaring his intentions to dominate the BKFC roster while promising “a demolition job” against Chalmers.

Despite entering as a sizable underdog, Chalmers welcomed the challenge.

“I know how good Darren is,” Chalmers said. “I’m prepared for the very best.”

He also predicted exactly the kind of fight BKFC fans expect.

“I see pure violence,” Chalmers said. “There’s going to be blood everywhere.”

BKFC 90 takes place Saturday night in Birmingham, England.