Vacant Title Bout Added to Pancrase 362 Fight Card on May 31

PANCRASE continues to build out a compelling lineup for its late-spring return, as the promotion has finalized additional bouts for PANCRASE 362, set to take place May 31 at Tachikawa Stage Garden in Tokyo, Japan.

The event is anchored by a high-stakes flyweight title fight, as the promotion looks to crown a new King of Pancrase champion following the vacancy at 125 pounds. Undefeated prospect Ryusei Tokida will square off with surging finisher Hiroto Kishida in a matchup that feels as much about the future of the division as it does the present.

Tokida, just four fights into his professional career, has already established a clear identity built on suffocating wrestling and positional control. Across the cage, Kishida has taken a different route to prominence, securing back-to-back submission victories that underline his grappling acumen. With both fighters पदार turned pro in 2024, PANCRASE is effectively handing the keys of the division to its next generation in a five-round proving ground.

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Also bolstering the card is a bantamweight contest that pairs experience against raw potential. Ryo Yazawa, despite a skid of five consecutive losses, remains a dangerous early finisher with proven knockout power. He will be tested by 22-year-old Barakatullo Asadulloev, a decorated amateur standout and 2024 IMMAF Junior World Champion, who makes his long-awaited professional debut.

At lightweight, PANCRASE leans into a unique bit of symmetry, as back-to-back Neo Blood Tournament champions collide. Zhang Yuta, the 2025 winner, meets 2026 champion Chikaya Suzuki in a bout that not only pits two rising talents against one another, but also features fighters born on the exact same day—February 6, 2001. It’s a stylistic and narrative matchup that adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already deep card.

These newly announced bouts join a previously revealed lineup headlined by an interim bantamweight title fight between Reo Yamaguchi and Nahoru Miyagi, along with a mix of established veterans and emerging prospects across multiple divisions.

With a blend of championship stakes, prospect clashes, and tournament implications, PANCRASE 362 is shaping up as one of the promotion’s most well-rounded offerings of the year.

Full Fight Card:

Reo Yamaguchi vs Nahoru Miyagi – for the interim bantamweight title

Ryusei Tokida vs Hiroto Kishida – for the flyweight King of Pancrase title

Raiki Endo vs Kisa Miyake

Takumi Hamada vs Joseph Camacho

Ryo Yazawa vs Barakatullo Asadulloev

Zhang Yuta vs Chikaya Suzuki

Shidou vs Yusuke Sasaki

Yamato Tanimura vs Kazuma Mizushima

Yuji Inagaki vs Masataka Tensaka

Ruki Saito vs Daiki Mine

Takashi Koyama vs Takeru Ishihara

Tokumitsu Takagi vs Koki Hirasawa

Gaia Fukuzato vs Junya Sawaki

Issei Tokita vs Takeru Fujino – Neo Blood flyweight tournament semifinal