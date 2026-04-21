UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal Preview and Predictions

The UFC returns to the world most famous Meta Apex center for a featherweight showdown between two top-ranked combatants at 145 pounds. The UFC Vegas 116 main event features a matchup between fifth-ranked Aljamain Sterling and seventh-ranked Youssef Zalal. Sterling hopes to keep his featherweight title aspirations alive with a victory, while Zalal looks to continue his winning streak in his second UFC stint. The winner will likely find himself competing in a title eliminator bout that could result in a title shot in the near future.

The co-main event features a pivotal women’s bantamweight matchup between third-ranked Norma Dumont and eleventh-ranked Joselyne Edwards. The winner is surely going to find herself competing for a title-elimination match in their next Octagon outing. Both fighters are on significant winstreaks and will add their name to a short list of notable future title contenders.

The remainder of the card features a number of UFC veterans, including the likes of Alexander Hernandez, Raoni Barcelos, Ryan Spann and Davey Grant.

Advertisement



The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Matt Petela and Andrew Sumian preview the action this week.

Youssef Zalal has looked incredible during his second stint with the UFC; can he emerge as a title contender by defeating former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling?

Sumian: Zalal has truly impressed since returning to the UFC in Mar. 2024. Since then, he has compiled a 5-0 record and has defeated the likes of Billy Quarantillo, Jack Shore, Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. At 29 years old, the Morocco native is entering his prime years and has quickly established himself as a top-10 combatant in the ultra-competitive featherweight division. Despite his recent success, Zalal is still in need of a signature win over a current prime contender, which makes Aljamain Sterling the perfect dance partner.

Since Apr. 2018, Sterling has compiled an impressive 11-2 record which includes capturing the bantamweight title and defending it three times. At 36 years old, the former champion knows he is running out of time and decided to move up to featherweight for a shot at 145-pound gold. Since moving up, he has recorded a 2-1 record and has established himself as a top-5 featherweight. He came up short against Movsar Evloev but put on an admirable performance from start to finish. If he is able to defeat Zalal in impressive fashion, he is probably looking at a title eliminator bout in his next UFC outing.

When it comes to stats, it is incredible how similar these two actually are. Both average over two takedowns per 15 minutes and average a 30-percent takedown accuracy. In addition, Zala averages a 50-percent striking accuracy, while Sterling averages a 52-percent striking accuracy. Is this a good Fight Night main event? Absolutely. Will either of these men become the featherweight champion? No chance. This is a good fight to keep the division moving, but I find it very unlikely either fighter is capable of challenging and capturing the title. When it comes to predictions, it is simply way too difficult to pick against Sterling. He is, by far, the more experienced fighter and has shared the cage with some of the best fighters to ever grace the Octagon. I do not expect this fight to be entertaining, but Sterling will do enough to win a 49-46 unanimous decision.

Petela: I think either of these guys could go on to become the champion at featherweight. Youssef Zalal learns more between fights than perhaps any other fighter I’ve watched. He dropped two straight fights in LFA, both by decision that could have gone his way with different judges, and then rattled off four straight wins, including his first three UFC fights. He struggled and was released, but, since then, he has looked like a mature, complete fighter who can compete with anyone. Because of his well-rounded style and his ability to transition from striking to wrestling and back, he is a difficult style matchup for Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling is no slouch on his feet, but his bread and butter is his wrestling and his ability to almost instantaneously take his opponent’s back once they end up on the canvas. He is going to struggle to get Zalal on the ground. The “Moroccan Devil” will have success early and often, defending takedowns and landing precision strikes as Sterling bobs and weaves in between level changes.

This is a major arrival moment for Zalal. Sterling is no walk in the park, and he has looked very good up at featherweight, beating the likes of Calvin Kattar and Brian Ortega. The only person to defeat him at 145 pounds is likely next title contender Movsar Evloev. That fight was competitive and in no way, shape, or form was Sterling outclassed. Zalal will hand Sterling his second loss in the new weight class, and it will be behind defensive wrestling and precision boxing. Zalal also holds a win over Kattar, and he also submitted divisional mainstay Josh Emmett. He is putting together quite the resume in his second stint with the promotion, and this win over a former bantamweight champion will put him one or two wins away from a crack at gold. This one will be fun to watch with scrambles galore, and plenty of feints and counter-punches, that lead to a dominant decision win for Zalal.

Both Norma Dumont and Joselyne Edwards are riding winning streaks; which top-ten bantamweight will come away victorious?

Petela: This fight is rightfully in the co-main event spot. These two women have looked as good as ever in recent bouts. However, they are still a giant step below the most elite in the division. I can’t imagine a scenario where the winner of this fight even makes a fight with Kayla Harrison interesting.

This one will be close. It likely goes to decision, which, for Joselyne Edwards, will be a change, since she has finished her last four opponents. I think she is able to get the fight to the mat and control Dumont for the bulk of the 15 minutes, but I don’t think she’ll be able to get off enough damage to get the ground-and-pound finish, nor will Dumont leave herself open to being submitted. This one will be fun, if not very fun, but Edwards comes out victorious.

Sumian: Going to have to go with a Norma Dumont split-decision victory. This fight will be close and back and forth for all three rounds. Neither has any shot of being the bantamweight champion with the current landscape of the division.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: Mayra Bueno Silva is still on the UFC roster. She is 0-4-1 since Jul. 2023 and is approaching 35 years old. If she does not win this fight, expect an announcement next week.

Petela: Marcus “Buchecha’ Almeida. He is yet to win inside the UFC. One of the best submission grapplers of this generation, but he hasn’t been able to translate those skills against super high-level competition. He would have lost his last fight against Kennedy Nzechukwu had it not been for a point deduction, and, if he falls to 0-2-1 with the promotion, there isn’t much of a reason to keep him around when you have guys like Josh Hokit making the heavyweight division relevant again.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden. Durden is taking this fight on short notice, so he is going to be looking to make a statement and keep his roster spot after suffering six losses in his last seven fights. He has his back against the wall and is in need of a win, and, when you combine that with a short-notice fight where he might not have the best cardio, it has all the makings for a slobber knocker.

Sumian: I really like the bantamweight scrap between Montel Jackson and Raoni Barcelos. Jackson has two Performance of the Night bonuses in his last four fights, and Barcelos has earned three Fight of the Night bonuses in his career. These two should deliver some good ol’ fashion bantamweight fun.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Ryan Spann. I think he is going to hand Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida his first loss by finish. Spann is an athletic freak, and it is disappointing that he was never able to put it all together. However, he still has plenty left in the tank to deliver some memorable octagon moments.

Petela: Davey Grant. He is 40 years old, and his time left in the sport is short. He will have a major moment this weekend against Adrian Luna Martinetti. Martinetti is a decade younger and might have a speed advantage but the veteran timing of Grant will be the difference maker en route to a knockout victory.

Pair this card with…

Petela: Apex cards are weird. I’ll crap all over some of them, and then, they end up being filled with fun scraps, despite not having any major implications. This one could have a few really good ones, so have a few of your fight friends over for an old-fashioned cookout in the backyard with burgers and dogs going throughout. There aren’t any fights you can’t step away from for a few minutes to chat with a pal, but you will see some entertaining bouts when you’re parked in front of the TV

Sumian: I do not have a good answer for this one this week. I will be tuning in, and I am going to pick up a veggie platter to pair with my viewing. Veggies and fights sound like a night.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (Paramount+, 8 p.m. ET) FW: Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal Sterling Zalal Women’s BW: Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards Dumont Edwards LW: Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez Hernandez Garcia BW: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti Grant Grant BW: Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos Jackson Jackson HW: Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida vs. Ryan Spann Spann Buchecha Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 5 p.m. ET) MW: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico McConico Vieira MW: Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey McVey McVey Women’s BW: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague Montague Montague FlyW: Jafel Filho vs. Cody Durden Filho Filho WW: Max Griffin vs. Victor Valenzuela Griffin Nascimento Women’s StrawW: Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri Polastri Alencar