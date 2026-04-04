UFC Fight Night Results: Moicano Submits Duncan In Round Two

On Saturday, Apr. 4, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan, live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a lightweight battle between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

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Renato Moicano def. Chris Duncan by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:14Virna Jandiroba def. Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:51Ethyn Ewing def. Rafael Estevam by TKO (body punch). Round 3, 1:44Tommy McMillen def. Matteo Zecchini by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:57José Delano def. Robert Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)Thomas Petersen def. Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Alessandro Costa def. Stewart Nicoll by TKO (body punch). Round 2, 4:56Darrius Flowers def. Lando Vannata by TKO (slam and punches). Round 2, 0:52Alice Pereira def. Hailey Cowan by KO (knee). Round 2, 4:24Tresean Gore def. Azamat Bekoev by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 3, 3:27Dione Barbosa def. Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Kai Kamaka def. Dakota Hope by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)/su_box]