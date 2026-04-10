UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Apr. 11, the UFC will host UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg, live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The event features a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg.

The UFC 325 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Apr. 10. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Jiri Prochazka (203) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204) – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Paulo Costa (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Josh Hokit (233)

Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Nate Landwehr (145) vs. Cub Swanson (146)

Patricio Freire (145) vs. Aaron Pico (145)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Kevin Holland (171)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Tatiana Suarez (116)

MarQuel Mederos (155) vs. Chris Padilla (158)*

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Vicente Luque (185)

Francisco Prado (170) vs. Charles Radtke (170)

* – Fighter missed weight by two pounds

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