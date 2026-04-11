UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg Results

On Saturday, Apr. 11, the UFC will host UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg, live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The event features a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg.

The UFC 325 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg – vacant light heavyweight title

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Josh Hokit def. Curtis Blaydes by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Dominick Reyes def. Johnny Walker by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cub Swanson def. Nate Landwehr by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 1, 4:06

Aaron Pico def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Randy Brown by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Esteban Ribovics by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 4:19

Tatiana Suarez def. Loopy Godinez by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:29

Chris Padilla def. MarQuel Mederos by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Vicente Luque def. Kelvin Gastelum by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 1, 4:08

Charles Radtke def. Francisco Prado by unanimous decision (30-26 x 3)