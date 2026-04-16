UFC 250 Freedom Fight Week to Take Place Jun. 12-14 in Washington D.C.

The UFC is set to make history this summer.

In a groundbreaking announcement, Ultimate Fighting Championship revealed that “UFC Freedom 250 Fight Week” will take over Washington, D.C. from June 12–14, culminating in the unprecedented UFC Freedom 250 on the grounds of the White House.

Yes, you read that correctly.

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For the first time in promotional history – and arguably in combat sports as a whole – the UFC will stage a marquee event tied directly to one of the most iconic locations in the United States. While the official fight card remains under wraps, the promotion is leaning heavily into spectacle, accessibility, and fan engagement for what it is calling a “first-of-its-kind” experience.

The three-day takeover transforms the nation’s capital into a fight fan hub, with key events spread across historic landmarks. The week begins Friday night with a full-card press conference at the Lincoln Memorial, offering a dramatic backdrop for the first official face-offs.

Saturday ramps things up with the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at The Ellipse, followed by ceremonial weigh-ins later that evening. The night will close with a concert headlined by the Zac Brown Band, adding another layer to what is shaping up to be more festival than fight week.

Sunday brings a final Fan Fest session before the promotion caps things off with an official watch party as UFC Freedom 250 unfolds later that night.

The Fan Fest itself is positioned as a centerpiece attraction, featuring interactive experiences, athlete interviews, meet-and-greets, and live entertainment. According to the promotion, all events throughout the weekend will be free to the public with advance registration, though demand is expected to be high.

While details on the bouts themselves remain forthcoming, the scale and ambition of UFC Freedom 250 signal a clear intent: this is more than just another numbered event. It’s a statement.

By blending sport, entertainment, and national symbolism, the UFC is betting big on creating a landmark moment – not just for the promotion, but for the broader landscape of combat sports. Whether the fight card ultimately matches the magnitude of the setting remains to be seen, but one thing is already certain: come June, all eyes will be on Washington.