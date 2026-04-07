The UFC Announces 14th International Fight Week for Jul. 9-12

The UFC continues to double down on its biggest annual celebration, as the promotion officially announced that the 14th Annual UFC International Fight Week will return to Las Vegas from Jul. 9–12, once again anchoring a multi-day slate of events designed to showcase the breadth of its combat sports empire.

Headlined by UFC 329 on Jul. 11, the promotion is leaning into a now-familiar formula: stack the calendar, spread the footprint across the city, and give fight fans every possible reason to make the pilgrimage. The card will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, which remains the UFC’s home base for its marquee summer showcase.

International Fight Week has evolved into more than just a fight card—it’s a full-scale festival. Events will be hosted at multiple venues, including Resorts World Las Vegas and various MGM Resorts International properties, reinforcing the UFC’s deep integration into the city’s entertainment infrastructure.

Advertisement



As always, one of the week’s cornerstone moments will be the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for Jul. 9 at T-Mobile Arena. The ceremony continues to serve as a bridge between eras, honoring fighters and contributors whose impact helped shape modern mixed martial arts. While inductees have yet to be announced, the event remains a meaningful touchpoint amid the spectacle.

Beyond the ceremonial elements, the UFC is once again emphasizing volume. Traditional fight week staples—press conferences, fan events, and ceremonial weigh-ins—will lead into a three-night run of combat sports programming. That stretch begins with Power Slap on Jul. 10, followed by UFC 329 on Jul. 11, and concludes with an event from the newly introduced Zuffa Boxing on Jul. 12.

It’s a clear indication of the UFC’s broader ambitions. With Power Slap already carving out its niche and Zuffa Boxing entering the fold, the company is positioning International Fight Week as a platform not just for MMA, but for its expanding portfolio of fight properties.

Fans will also have an opportunity to engage beyond ticket purchases. The promotion is offering a “Dream Week” sweepstakes, with a VIP package that includes access to all major events, along with travel and accommodations – a move that underscores the UFC’s continued push toward experiential fan engagement.

Details surrounding the UFC 329 fight card remain under wraps, but if history is any indication, the promotion will look to deliver a lineup worthy of its annual centerpiece. For now, International Fight Week 2026 is shaping up to be exactly what the UFC intends: a four-day, city-wide showcase of everything under its banner.