Tessa de Kom Set for ONE Championship Debut at ONE Friday Fights 151

Dutch standout Tessa de Kom will take a major step onto the international stage when she makes her long-awaited promotional debut for ONE Championship on Friday, Apr. 24, competing at ONE Friday Fights 151 in Bangkok, Thailand.

De Kom is scheduled to meet Italy’s Giorgia Pieropan in an atomweight kickboxing bout at 52 kilograms, marking the first appearance for the 25-year-old Dutch fighter under the ONE banner. The event is set to air via pay-per-view in the early afternoon European time slot.

A resident of Maassluis, Netherlands, de Kom trains out of Fightteam Vlaardingen and enters the matchup as one of Europe’s most accomplished lower-weight kickboxers. She currently holds titles in the 52-kilogram division for Enfusion, RISE and ICO, while also earning recognition in the global rankings. In the Combat Press pound-for-pound rankings, de Kom sits at No. 7.

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Her debut also carries historical significance, as she becomes the first Dutch female athlete to compete in ONE Championship since Jorina Baars appeared for the organization in 2019.

For de Kom, the opportunity is one she has targeted for years.

“ONE Championship is the place where women, especially in my weight class, are strongly represented,” de Kom said. “This is where I want to be.”

To prepare for the moment, de Kom relocated to Thailand in early January and has been training at Revolution Gym. During her extended stay, she sharpened her Muay Thai skills while collecting multiple victories before transitioning her focus back to kickboxing for this upcoming contest.

Originally expected to return home at the end of March, de Kom instead remained in Thailand to complete a full fight camp ahead of her promotional debut. Head coach Ernst Moerkerken has since joined her for the final stretch of preparations.

With fight night approaching, de Kom believes she is ready to make an immediate impression.

“I feel strong, I’m well prepared, and I’m ready to deliver an exciting fight for the fans,” she said.

A successful showing at ONE Friday Fights 151 could establish de Kom as an immediate threat in ONE Championship’s striking ranks and provide another high-profile representative for Dutch kickboxing on the global scene.