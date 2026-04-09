Taylor Starling vs. Marisol Ruelas Added to BKFC’s Blood4Blood Card on May 6

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship isn’t changing its formula. It’s amplifying it.

On May 6, the promotion launches the inaugural Blood4Blood at the Ocean Center, kicking off Welcome to Rockville week at the Daytona International Speedway. The concept is straightforward: merge bare-knuckle fighting with live heavy music and lean into the overlap.

The main event captures that approach. Alex Terrible faces Cameron Delano, while also performing with Slaughter to Prevail. It’s less a traditional headliner and more a crossover moment – exactly what BKFC is aiming for.

Advertisement



On the fight side, Taylor Starling returns against Marisol Ruelas in a matchup built on momentum and friction. Jake Bostwick and Roderick Stewart add a rivalry bout, while Sergey Kalinin debuts against Brock Walker at heavyweight.

Between fights, live sets from Black Label Society, Crowbar, and Malevolence turn the card into a full-scale festival experience.

For BKFC, this isn’t an experiment—it’s an evolution. On May 6, the focus isn’t just the fights. It’s the atmosphere around them.