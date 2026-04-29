SENSHI 31 Set for Historic Night at Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv on May 30

SENSHI returns to one of the sport’s most unique venues on May 30, as SENSHI 31 Gladiators takes over the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria for an international fight card headlined by a lightweight grand prix tournament and a trio of featured super fights.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. EST), with fighters from across Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America converging on the historic outdoor arena for what has become one of the more visually striking annual combat sports events on the calendar.

At the center of the night is the Lightweight Grand Prix, contested at up to 70 kilograms, where a deep field of international talent will battle through a bracket featuring several intriguing first-round matchups.

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Among those opening-round contests, Italy’s Angelo Volpe meets Slovenia’s Samo Petje, while Morocco’s Aissam Chadid faces Brazil’s Bruno Gazani. Japan’s Hirokatsu Miyagi draws Bulgaria’s Dragomir Petrov, and China’s Zehao Zhang takes on Romania’s Marian Lapusneanu.

Elsewhere in the bracket, France’s Maxence Vignais squares off against Poland’s Wiktor Kolaja, and Bulgaria’s Mihail Velchovski meets Spain’s Andres Casado.

In addition to the tournament action, SENSHI has added three super fights featuring established names and rising contenders.

At 75 kilograms under KWU Full Contact rules, England’s Bart Horvath will take on Bulgarian standout Atanas Bozhilov.

The heavyweight division will be featured twice at 95-plus kilograms. Lithuania’s Mantas Rimdeika faces Thomas Bridgewater of the Netherlands, while Bulgaria’s Daniel Dinev takes on veteran Romanian striker Benjamin Adegbuyi.

Adegbuyi remains one of the most recognizable names on the card, having built his reputation on the international kickboxing scene, including a notable knockout victory over Badr Hari.

SENSHI events have built a reputation for blending elite striking competition with high-end production and memorable venues, and the Ancient Theatre once again provides a dramatic backdrop for the promotion’s latest offering.

Tickets for the event are available through Eventim.bg. Venue gates are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. local time.

FULL CARD Angelo Volpe vs. Samo Petje Aissam Chadid vs. Bruno Gazani Hirokatsu Miyagi vs. Dragomir Petrov Zehao Zhang vs. Marian Lapusneanu Maxence Vignais vs. Wiktor Kolaja Mihail Velchovski vs. Andres Casado Bart Horvath vs. Atanas Bozhilov Mantas Rimdeika vs. Thomas Bridgewater Daniel Dinev vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi