Road to BRAVE back in Greece at MCP 16 on Apr. 18

BRAVE Combat Federation continues to double down on its global scouting push, bringing its Road to BRAVE series back to Greece on Apr. 18.

The event takes place at Vergina Theatro in Thessaloniki, alongside MCP 16: Night of the Warriors, in partnership with MMA Challenge Pro. The formula is simple: a prospect-driven card where fighters compete not just for wins, but for visibility.

The stakes are clear—one athlete will secure a multi-fight contract with BRAVE CF, offering a direct route to the international stage.

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BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid pointed to Greece’s deep talent pool as a key reason for the return, while MCP CEO Noredin Mokasampi emphasized the importance of creating pathways beyond the regional scene.

The event builds on momentum from MCP Warrior, a developmental platform designed to identify and refine prospects, with Road to BRAVE serving as the next step up.

Since launching in 2016 under Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, BRAVE CF has hosted more than 100 events across 38 countries, focusing on global reach and talent development over traditional promotional models.

In Thessaloniki, the focus is straightforward: opportunity.