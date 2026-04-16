Ringside Zone Hosts Paddy Donovan, Karen Chukhadzhian in IBF Title Eliminator on May 15

Ringside Zone is aiming to make a statement in Germany’s heavyweight revival, officially announcing “Night of the Heavyweights,” a talent-rich boxing event scheduled for May 15, 2026, at the SAP Arena in Mannheim.

The card leans heavily into the next wave of big men, a symbolic passing of the torch at a venue long associated with heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko. With Germany’s presence in the division having cooled in recent years, the event is positioned as both a showcase and a proving ground for a new generation.

“This is a historic night for German boxing at the SAP Arena,” said promoter Florian Winter. “We are delivering a true Night of the Heavyweights, showcasing the best of our emerging talent against tough international opposition.”

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Despite the card’s branding, it’s a welterweight clash that tops the bill. Ukrainian contender Karen Chukhadzhian (26-3, 14 KOs) meets Ireland’s Paddy Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round IBF world title eliminator. For Chukhadzhian, it’s another step toward a long-sought title opportunity after facing high-level competition throughout his career. Donovan, meanwhile, looks to reassert himself as a rising force with a statement win on foreign soil.

“This final eliminator is my chance to prove I belong at the very top,” Chukhadzhian said.

“I’m coming to Mannheim to win big and move closer to a world title,” Donovan added.

In the co-main event, undefeated German heavyweight Emanuel Odiase (10-0, 8 KOs) takes a significant step up against Britain’s Nick Webb (19-3, 15 KOs) for the WBO European heavyweight title. Webb has made a career out of derailing prospects, and his experience presents a clear test for the hard-hitting Odiase.

“This is my opportunity to take the next big step in my career,” Odiase said.

An all-German heavyweight clash adds further intrigue, as Peter Kadiru (22-1, 13 KOs) meets knockout artist Senad Gashi (34-4, 32 KOs) over eight rounds. Gashi’s résumé includes sharing the ring with Dereck Chisora, making this a notable step up for Kadiru in a bout that could quickly turn explosive.

Elsewhere, towering unbeaten southpaw Viktor Jurk (13-0, 11 KOs) – a former sparring partner of unified champion Oleksandr Usyk – returns in an eight-round contest, while Olympic standout Nellie Tiafack (3-0, 3 KOs) continues his early professional run in a six-round bout.

In the cruiserweight division, unbeaten prospect Aleksander Okafor (3-0, 2 KOs) takes a considerable leap against fellow undefeated fighter Elija Ulkuseven (8-0, 6 KOs) for the German cruiserweight title. Okafor, who has recently linked up with the respected McCracken gym in the United Kingdom, faces his toughest test to date in just his fourth professional outing.

Rounding out the lineup, unbeaten lightweight Devrin Gokduman (13-0, 8 KOs) competes for the IBF European lightweight title, while Olowule Jan Coisek (4-0, 2 KOs) appears in middleweight action and Edmon Avagyan is set to make his professional debut.

With a blend of domestic clashes, international stakes, and a clear emphasis on heavyweight – development, Ringside Zone is betting that “Night of the Heavyweights” can reignite local interest and perhaps signal the start of Germany’s next chapter in boxing’s most storied division.