RDC 25 Will Be a Promotional Milestone on Apr. 18 in Batesville, Ark.

Real Deal Championship hits a milestone on Apr. 18 with RDC 25 at the Batesville Community Center and Aquatics – its 25th event and first global pay-per-view broadcast via MILLIONS.

The main event centers on Batesville native Erik Calvert, the state’s top-ranked pro flyweight, moving up to bantamweight to face veteran Adrian Walker. Calvert brings LFA experience into his RDC debut, but the jump to 135 pounds against a seasoned opponent adds a layer of risk to an already charged hometown return.

In the co-main event, RDC co-promoter Dawond Pickney steps into the cage at 47 years old. The 18-16 veteran, who has competed in Bellator and faced UFC’s Jared Gordon, will take on Tyrone Paige at 195 pounds – adding a personal stake to a card he helped build.

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The partnership with MILLIONS marks a significant step forward for the Arkansas promotion, extending its reach well beyond its regional base.

“RDC 25 is special for a lot of reasons,” said promoter Adriana Schergen. “Watching Erik Calvert step up to 135 in front of his hometown crowd – that’s what this promotion is about. Streaming on MILLIONS means a fight in Batesville can be seen anywhere in the world.”

With a local headliner, a promoter-turned-fighter, and a global audience, RDC 25 stands as a defining moment in the promotion’s growth.