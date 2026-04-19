PURE: A New, Ambitious Kickboxing and Muay Thai Promotion From Italy

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A dynamic new promotion energized the Italian, and European combat sports landscape. PURE, founded by manager and former fighter Edoardo Bogino, host its inaugural event this Saturday, Apr. 18th, at the Centro Pavesi in Milan.Exclusively dedicated to Muay Thai and kickboxing, the promotion’s slogan serves as an ambitious mission statement: “The future of combat is PURE.”The goal is to provide stability, consistency, and genuine professional growth for athletes in these disciplines. The format blends rising prospects with elite top fighters, anchored by the PURE CHALLENGE — a structured tournament across five weight classes (two in Muay Thai, three in kickboxing). In each category, a top-seeded athlete is fast-tracked to the final, while four challengers battle through quarterfinals and semifinals to earn their spot. The three stages of the Challenge started to unfold across three announced events in Milan: Apr. 18, Jun. 21, and Sep. 9. This meritocratic system is designed to highlight both veteran experience and emerging talent.The Fight Card: Cecchetti vs. Tassa Headliner This Saturday featured a massive 14-fight card. The main event marked the highly anticipated return of “The Sniper” Luca Cecchetti (Former ONE title contender and five-time WAKO Pro World Champion, who faced Nabil Tassa, the current FIGHT1 Italian Champion and one of the fastest-rising stars in Italian Kickboxing.Other heavy hitters gracing the Centro Pavesi include Swiss Muay Thai veteran Muzzi Hamdaoui, with over 60 bouts to his credit, and 21-year-old standout Alexandru Cazacinschi. The international flavor was bolstered by top-tier athletes from Spain, the Czech Republic, and Romania.Adding even more prestige to the evening, eight-time World Champion Martine Michieletto served as the event’s official host.