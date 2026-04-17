PFL Finalizes Full Fight Card for May 2 Return to Sioux Falls

The Professional Fighters League has finalized the full lineup for its return to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, May 2, with a 12-bout card now officially set.

Former interim Bellator welterweight champion Logan Storley will headline the event when he meets Florim Zendeli in a key welterweight showdown. Storley enters as the No. 3-ranked contender, while Zendeli sits at No. 6, giving the matchup immediate divisional significance.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked lightweight Gadzhi Rabadanov faces Latvia’s Alex Chizov in a bout that could have title implications at 155 pounds. Rabadanov has emerged as one of the division’s top names, and another strong showing would further strengthen his standing.

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The televised main card airs live in the United States on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Preliminary action begins on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Among the newly announced additions to the card is an intriguing light heavyweight contest between unbeaten Rasul Magomedov and Rafael Xavier. Magomedov brings an 8-0 record into the matchup, while Xavier offers veteran experience and upset potential.

Also added is a featherweight clash between Peru’s Humberto Bandenay and South Korea’s Sang Won Kim, pairing two aggressive finish-minded fighters in what could become one of the evening’s sleeper bouts.

Opening the event will be a heavyweight matchup featuring Cameroon’s Maxwell Djantou Nana against Karl Williams.

With ranked contenders, former champions, and several international prospects in action, the PFL’s latest trip to Sioux Falls appears positioned to deliver one of its deeper Fight Night offerings of the year.