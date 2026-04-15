PFL, DAZN Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal in Dach Region

The Professional Fighters League is continuing its push into international markets with a familiar partner.

The PFL has announced a multi-year renewal with DAZN DACH, extending its presence across Central Europe and reinforcing its broader strategy of global expansion. The deal ensures that fans in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg will have access to PFL Global events, as well as its regional PFL MENA and PFL Africa tournaments.

The renewed agreement builds on an existing relationship and began its latest chapter with PFL Chicago on April 11, headlined by Sergio Pettis and Mitch McKee. The schedule continues with PFL Belfast on April 16, where unbeaten Irish prospect Darragh Kelly meets New Zealand’s Jay Jay Wilson.

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Beyond live fights, DAZN’s coverage will include the full slate of ancillary programming—pre- and post-fight shows, press conferences, weigh-ins and feature content—bringing the PFL closer in line with the presentation style of more established global sports properties.

It’s a notable step for a promotion that has leaned heavily into structure and seasonality as its differentiators. By pairing that model with expanded distribution, the PFL continues to position itself as a league built for consistency rather than one-off events.

The roster remains one of its key selling points, featuring names like lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, women’s featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg, unbeaten flyweight Dakota Ditcheva, and middleweight champion Costello van Steenis—a mix of established stars and emerging talent from multiple regions.

For the PFL, the renewed DAZN partnership is less about maintaining status quo and more about widening its footprint. With dedicated leagues in multiple regions and a growing broadcast network, the promotion continues to move toward a more global, league-driven identity—one that prioritizes accessibility as much as competition.