PFL Chicago Results: McKee Takes Decision Over Pettis

On Saturday, Apr. 11, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Chicago: Pettis vs. McKee, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event featured a battle between Mitch McKee and Sergio Pettis.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mitch McKee def. Sergio Pettis by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Renat Khavalov def. Raufeon Stots by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Viviane Araujo def. Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Gabriel Braga def. Cheyden Leialoha by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jena Bishop def. Borena Tsertsvadze by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:21

Omar El Dafrawy def. James Vake by KO (). Round 1, 1:12

Paulina Wisniewska def. Kana Watanabe by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:15

Alexandr Romanov def. Rodrigo Nascimento by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 3:10

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Dash Harris by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:44

Valanti Atsas def. Nate Jennerman by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)