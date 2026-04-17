PFL Belfast Results: Wilson Knocks Out Kelly in 37 Seconds

On Thursday, Apr. 16, the Professional Fighters League hosted [EVENT NAME], live from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The event featured a stacked card of MMA bouts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jay Jay Wilson def. Darragh Kelly by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:37

Rhys McKee def. Alex Lohoré by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Dovlet Yagshimuradov def. Tyson Pedro by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Eoin Sheridan def. Chris Mixan by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Caolan Loughran def. Alan Philpott by submission (face crank). Round 1, 1:11

Omran Chaaban def. Chequina Noso Pedro by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:16

Dean Garnett def. Ciaran Clarke by KO (elbow). Round 1, 1:52

Pedro Carvalho def. Sergio Cossio by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

David Martinez def. Giannis Bachar by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:53

Sean Gauci def. Liam Gittins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Eoghan Masoliver def. Shane Mullen by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:55

Chelsea Hackett def. Andrea Vazquez by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)