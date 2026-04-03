ONE Fight Night 42’s Chase Mann: Processing Last Win, Ready to Move Forward

For Chase Mann, the result is on paper. The record shows another win. The momentum continues.

But the way it happened still hasn’t fully settled.

“It was a trip,” Mann said. “You prepare for everything and visualize everything, but something like that, you just can’t prepare for.”

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Mann’s last outing ended abruptly, ruled a TKO after his opponent suffered a significant knee injury early in the opening round. It was a finish, but not one that came with the usual clarity.

“I’m glad I got the win,” he said. “But that’s not the way I ever want to win.”

An Unusual Finish

In real time, Mann didn’t notice anything was wrong.

“I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “I expected him to be more aggressive.”

It wasn’t until he reviewed the footage that something stood out—his opponent struggling during takedown exchanges, losing balance in a way that didn’t immediately register during the fight.

The explanation came later: a ruptured patellar tendon, reportedly occurring within the first few seconds.

Mann had initiated a takedown around that same moment.

“Maybe that caused it,” he said. “I’m not sure.”

The result stands as a technical knockout, but for Mann, it carried a different weight. The performance didn’t offer the same sense of resolution as a clean finish.

“I’m always really critical of myself,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Man, I didn’t get to win on my terms.’”

Perspective helped reframe it.

“If you break someone’s arm with an armbar, it’s still a finish,” he said. “So I get it. It just felt a little strange.”

No Time to Dwell

There hasn’t been much opportunity to sit with it.

Mann returns quickly at ONE Fight Night 42 on Apr. 10, where he faces Dzhabir Dzhabrailov in the co-main event. The turnaround has kept his focus forward, leaving little space for reflection.

Outside the gym, life has remained just as structured.

“I’ve got two kids, including a newborn,” Mann said. “It’s either family time or gym time.”

That rhythm hasn’t changed. If anything, the stakes have sharpened it.

A Target on His Back

Since signing with ONE Championship, Mann has noticed a shift—particularly in the gym.

“I came back expecting guys to take it easy on me after a fight,” he said. “But it’s been the opposite. I’ve got a target on my back now.”

The increased intensity has extended beyond his own preparation. More fighters have started showing up, including wrestlers and new training partners looking to test themselves.

“It’s been great for the gym,” he said. “Iron sharpens iron.”

A Familiar Opponent, Revisited

Dzhabrailov isn’t an unknown.

When ONE first reached out ahead of Mann’s promotional debut, his team studied multiple potential opponents, including both Dzhabrailov and Mann’s eventual opponent, Isi Fitikefu. That groundwork carried over.

“We’d already done the research,” Mann said.

After his last fight, the offer came quickly—before he had even left the arena. There was no hesitation.

A Different Kind of Test

Stylistically, the matchup presents a clear shift.

Dzhabrailov brings a pressure-heavy striking approach, one Mann recognizes as the most dangerous he’s faced to date.

“He’s ruthless,” Mann said. “He comes forward and swings until he knocks people out.”

The expectation is straightforward: engagement from the opening moments.

Mann doesn’t anticipate a drawn-out contest.

“I don’t see this going to a decision,” he said. “There’s going to be blood, and there’s going to be a finish.”

Bigger Picture, Same Focus

Even with the opportunity in front of him, Mann isn’t looking too far ahead. He acknowledges the possibility that the fight could carry title implications, but keeps it at a distance.

“The champion is someone I’ve watched for years,” he said. “That’s the goal.”

For now, the focus remains immediate.

Dzhabrailov represents another step forward—another test in a career that has moved quickly since Mann’s arrival on the international stage.

The last fight may not have provided the kind of closure he wanted, but it didn’t stall the momentum.

If anything, it accelerated it.

“I’m coming to compete,” Mann said.

At ONE Fight Night 42, he’ll get the chance to do it again—this time, on his terms.