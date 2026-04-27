OKTAGON 87 Results: Szabová Becomes Double Champ

On Saturday, April 25, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 87, live from Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czechia.

The main event saw Slovakia’s Lucia Szabová continue to prove she’s one of the most exciting women outside of the UFC. She stopped Leidiane Fernandes with a third round TKO to earn the vacant OKMMA flyweight title. That made her a double champ, since she won the bantamweight belt with a TKO over Cecile Bolander last August.

The co-main event saw popular Czech fighter Dominik Humburger earn a lopsided decision over Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam.

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This card also had Josef Hála beat Tomáš Mudroch, by TKO, in a ‘stand and bang’ fight. That modified rules match seems like it might become a staple of OKTAGON cards going forwards.

Earlier on in the card Mileide Simplicio scored an upset submission win over Josefine Knutsson, who had just joined the promotion. Knutsson was released from UFC in 2025 despite going 2-1 in the promotion and getting a win over Julia Polastri (who fought at UFC Vegas 116 this weekend).

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lucia Szabová def. Leidiane Fernandes by TKO (ground strikes). Round 3, 2:12

Dominik Humburger def. Zebaztien Kadestam by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

Radek Roušal def. Samuel Bark by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:15

Josef Hála def. Tomáš Mudroch by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:48 – stand and bang fight

Ozan Aslaner def. Vladimír Lengál by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jan Malach def. Stefan Končar by TKO (knee and ground strikes). Round 3, 1:58

Vojtech Garba def. Mateusz Strzelczyk by TKO (ground strikes). Round 1, 3:48

Václav Štěpán def. Firas Daud by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Mileide Simplicio def. Josefine Knutsson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:55

Liam Pitts def. Kacper Matyszewski by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:52

Alex Hutyra def. Umut Birdal by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:44 Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 87 Video Highlights

🏆 Champ Champ!



Lucia Szabová 🇸🇰 stops Leidiane Fernandes via TKO to win the flyweight belt and become the first female double champion in OKTAGON history #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/trJ7zC5Wau — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

💣 ‘Ruchy’ does it AGAIN!



Radek Roušal 🇨🇿 knocks out Samuel Bark in the very first round!



What a wave of momentum the featherweight is riding #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/s5Z7tAm77C — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

🧨 BOOM!



Josef Hála 🇨🇿 stops Tomáš Mudroch in round two of their STAND and BANG bout.



Both men threw down and left it all in the cage! #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/2f6Km55mIp — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

🏔️ ‘The King of the North’ back to winning ways!



Jan Malach 🇨🇿 sent his home crowd wild by defeating Stefan Končar by TKO in round three #OKTAGON87



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/j859WPcVSH — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

👊🏼 Another stoppage to see out the OKTAGON 87 prelims!



Vojtech Garba 🇨🇿 finished Mateusz Strzelczyk in round one by TKO at light heavyweight #OKTAGON87



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/m6JVIQsyMo — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

🤯 WHAT AN UPSET!



Mileide Simplicio 🇧🇷 stops UFC veteran, Knutsson, in the very first round by submission at strawweight #OKTAGON87



Did that result destroy your #OKTAGONFantasy draft?



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/jkOVkujczv — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026

🚀 One of Europe’s brightest prospects!



Liam Pitts 🇸🇪 just submitted Kacper Matyszewski in the very first round #OKTAGON87



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕ 4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/ZqxknXDkRp — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 25, 2026