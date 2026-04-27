OKTAGON 87 Results: Szabová Becomes Double Champ

On Saturday, April 25, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 87, live from Home Credit Arena in Liberec, Czechia.
The main event saw Slovakia’s Lucia Szabová continue to prove she’s one of the most exciting women outside of the UFC. She stopped Leidiane Fernandes with a third round TKO to earn the vacant OKMMA flyweight title. That made her a double champ, since she won the bantamweight belt with a TKO over Cecile Bolander last August.
The co-main event saw popular Czech fighter Dominik Humburger earn a lopsided decision over Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam.
This card also had Josef Hála beat Tomáš Mudroch, by TKO, in a ‘stand and bang’ fight. That modified rules match seems like it might become a staple of OKTAGON cards going forwards.
Earlier on in the card Mileide Simplicio scored an upset submission win over Josefine Knutsson, who had just joined the promotion. Knutsson was released from UFC in 2025 despite going 2-1 in the promotion and getting a win over Julia Polastri (who fought at UFC Vegas 116 this weekend).
The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Lucia Szabová def. Leidiane Fernandes by TKO (ground strikes). Round 3, 2:12
Dominik Humburger def. Zebaztien Kadestam by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)
Radek Roušal def. Samuel Bark by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:15
Josef Hála def. Tomáš Mudroch by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:48 – stand and bang fight
Ozan Aslaner def. Vladimír Lengál by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jan Malach def. Stefan Končar by TKO (knee and ground strikes). Round 3, 1:58
Vojtech Garba def. Mateusz Strzelczyk by TKO (ground strikes). Round 1, 3:48
Václav Štěpán def. Firas Daud by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Mileide Simplicio def. Josefine Knutsson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:55
Liam Pitts def. Kacper Matyszewski by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:52
Alex Hutyra def. Umut Birdal by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:44