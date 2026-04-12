OKTAGON 86 Results: Materla Scores Decision in Poland

On Saturday, April 11, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 86, live from the Enea Arena in Szczecin, Poland.

The main event for this one was a special “stand and bang” fight (boxing with MMA gloves) featuring Polish MMA icon Michał Materla and German fighter Christian Jungwirth. Materla got his hand raised, much to the delight of the fans in attendance, after five rounds of fighting.

In the co-main it was another Poland vs. Germany match-up. However, former KSW champ Tomasz Narkun lost that one to Alexander Poppeck – by decision.

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Also on the main card Amiran Gogoladze moved to 18-3 by starching Ion Surdu in the first round. The evening also included Jan Stanovský getting a win thanks to raining down elbows on Łukasz Rajewski while having trapped in a triangle.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Michał Materla def. Christian Jungwirth by unanimous decision (48-46, 49-45, 48-46)

Alexander Poppeck def. Tomasz Narkun by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Amiran Gogoladze def. Ion Surdu by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:34

Mateusz Janur def. Robin Ross by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Michał Piwowarski def. Timo Feucht by TKO (punches and elbows). Round 2, 3:57

Henrique Madureira def. Jonatan Kujawa by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Jan Stanovský def. Łukasz Rajewski by TKO (elbows from triangle). Round 2, 4:16

Kacper Frątczak def. Zoran Solaja by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:38

Natan Niewiadomski def. Patrick Spirk by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:08

Lukáš Chotěnovský def. Michał Hawro by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 4:14

Niamh Kinehan def. Emila Czerwińska by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:48 Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 86 Video Highlights

DEVASTATING!



Amiran Gogoladze 🇬🇪 knocks out Ion Surdu in the very first round.



Is he next for the welterweight belt? #OKTAGON86



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/gwPORw1oXt — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 11, 2026

🇵🇱 Welcome to OKTAGON, Michał Piwowarski!



He stops Timo Feucht by TKO to make a statement to the heavyweight division #OKTAGON86



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/tq9NiufRjG — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 11, 2026

Another stoppage❗️



Jan Stanovský 🇨🇿 finishes Łukasz Rajewski in the lightweight division!



The judges have not been needed so far at #OKTAGON86



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/Ja3VHxk2Tg — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 11, 2026

🤯 WHAT A COMEBACK!



After being two rounds down, Kacper Frątczak 🇵🇱 rallied to stop Zoran Solaja at middleweight #OKTAGON86



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/8LwqzKOf3x — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 11, 2026

💥 ANOTHER FINISH!



Natan Niewiadomski 🇵🇱 moves to 3-0 by submitting Patrick Spirk during the very first round.



He’s an excited addition to the welterweight division #OKTAGON86



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/oZutgYmVgx — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) April 11, 2026