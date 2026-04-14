Manny Pacquiao, Jas Mathur Announce Team Boxing League Partnership

Manny Pacquiao is stepping firmly into boxing’s ownership class.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) has announced a nine-figure partnership with Team Boxing League (TBL), placing the former champion in the ownership group of the San Diego TJ’s and signaling a shift toward a team-based future for the sport.

The deal moves Pacquiao beyond individual competition and into long-term stakeholding, aligning with TBL’s franchise model built on city-based teams, seasonal play, and structured title paths—an approach designed to replace boxing’s traditional one-off event cycle with a more consistent, scalable product.

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“This is not just about fighting anymore,” Pacquiao said. “I want to build something bigger than myself.”

MPP CEO Jas Mathur framed the move as a foundational play. “This is about ownership, participation, and long-term upside,” he said. “We are shifting boxing from transactions to a global ecosystem.”

TBL’s structure includes revenue-sharing mechanisms, sponsorship integration, and long-term financial participation for fighters—an attempt to stabilize earnings and align incentives across athletes and stakeholders.

The San Diego TJ’s will serve as both a competitive franchise and a development pipeline, blending established fighters with emerging talent under Pacquiao’s banner.

Pacquiao’s global reach is also expected to accelerate TBL’s expansion into new markets, positioning the league as a modernized, team-driven alternative in a historically fragmented sport.

Whether the model sticks remains to be seen, but the investment and backing suggest a serious push to reshape how boxing operates—and who benefits from it.