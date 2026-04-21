Home
Events
Luca Cecchitti (L) (Luca Roma)
Events

Luca Cecchetti Scores First-Round KO at PURE Origin Debut in Italy

Italy’s newest combat sports promotion, PURE, successfully debuted in Milan with PURE Origin, delivering high-stakes kickboxing and Muay Thai action while setting the stage for its 2026 tournament series.

The Main Event: Cecchetti’s Triumphant Return

Five-time world champion Luca “The Sniper” Cecchetti returned to the ring after a two-year layoff to make a massive statement. Competing in a 57kg Kickboxing Superfight, Cecchetti dominated Italian champion Nabil Tassa, securing a highlight-reel first-round KO.

PURE Dominion Semifinals Set

The event also finalized the brackets for the promotion’s next card. The following matchups are locked in for the semi-finals:

Women’s Bantamweight KB (56kg): Irena Smolikova vs. Alessandra Manenti

Featherweight KB (57kg): Rusu “The Gladiator” Mihai vs. Kamdoum Gabin

Super Welterweight KB (70kg): Davide Lombardi vs. Luigi Saraco (Note: The ultimate winner of this bracket will face GLORY veteran Guerric Billet in the finals).

Muay Thai Highlights

Advertisement

Sergiu Stoica scored a lightning-fast 95-second KO to advance in the 57kg bracket against Yassin El Khoulati, while Muzzi Hamdaoui vs. Luca Carlini is set for the 70kg semi-finals.

What’s Next?

The tournament continues in Milan with PURE Dominion (Semifinals) on Jun. 21, leading up to the PURE Ascension championship finals on Sep. 19.

FULL RESULTS
Lombardi wins over Colombo
Saraco wins over Legnani
Manenti wins over Rui
Hamdaoui wins over Mzoughi
Calanna loses to Smolikova
Cazacinschi loses to Gabin
Carlini wins over Rouge
Mihai wins over Scuro
Stoica wins over Dimeck
Bolettieri loses to El Khoulati
Cecchetti wins over Tassa
Advertisement