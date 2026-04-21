Luca Cecchetti Scores First-Round KO at PURE Origin Debut in Italy

Italy’s newest combat sports promotion, PURE, successfully debuted in Milan with PURE Origin, delivering high-stakes kickboxing and Muay Thai action while setting the stage for its 2026 tournament series.
The Main Event: Cecchetti’s Triumphant Return
Five-time world champion Luca “The Sniper” Cecchetti returned to the ring after a two-year layoff to make a massive statement. Competing in a 57kg Kickboxing Superfight, Cecchetti dominated Italian champion Nabil Tassa, securing a highlight-reel first-round KO.
PURE Dominion Semifinals Set
The event also finalized the brackets for the promotion’s next card. The following matchups are locked in for the semi-finals:
Women’s Bantamweight KB (56kg): Irena Smolikova vs. Alessandra Manenti
Featherweight KB (57kg): Rusu “The Gladiator” Mihai vs. Kamdoum Gabin
Super Welterweight KB (70kg): Davide Lombardi vs. Luigi Saraco (Note: The ultimate winner of this bracket will face GLORY veteran Guerric Billet in the finals).
Muay Thai Highlights
Sergiu Stoica scored a lightning-fast 95-second KO to advance in the 57kg bracket against Yassin El Khoulati, while Muzzi Hamdaoui vs. Luca Carlini is set for the 70kg semi-finals.
What’s Next?
The tournament continues in Milan with PURE Dominion (Semifinals) on Jun. 21, leading up to the PURE Ascension championship finals on Sep. 19.