Luca Cecchetti Scores First-Round KO at PURE Origin Debut in Italy

Italy’s newest combat sports promotion, PURE, successfully debuted in Milan with PURE Origin, delivering high-stakes kickboxing and Muay Thai action while setting the stage for its 2026 tournament series.



The Main Event: Cecchetti’s Triumphant Return

Five-time world champion Luca “The Sniper” Cecchetti returned to the ring after a two-year layoff to make a massive statement. Competing in a 57kg Kickboxing Superfight, Cecchetti dominated Italian champion Nabil Tassa, securing a highlight-reel first-round KO.



PURE Dominion Semifinals Set

The event also finalized the brackets for the promotion’s next card. The following matchups are locked in for the semi-finals:



Women’s Bantamweight KB (56kg): Irena Smolikova vs. Alessandra Manenti



Featherweight KB (57kg): Rusu “The Gladiator” Mihai vs. Kamdoum Gabin



Super Welterweight KB (70kg): Davide Lombardi vs. Luigi Saraco (Note: The ultimate winner of this bracket will face GLORY veteran Guerric Billet in the finals).



Muay Thai Highlights

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Sergiu Stoica scored a lightning-fast 95-second KO to advance in the 57kg bracket against Yassin El Khoulati, while Muzzi Hamdaoui vs. Luca Carlini is set for the 70kg semi-finals.



What’s Next?

The tournament continues in Milan with PURE Dominion (Semifinals) on Jun. 21, leading up to the PURE Ascension championship finals on Sep. 19.

FULL RESULTS Lombardi wins over Colombo Saraco wins over Legnani Manenti wins over Rui Hamdaoui wins over Mzoughi Calanna loses to Smolikova Cazacinschi loses to Gabin Carlini wins over Rouge Mihai wins over Scuro Stoica wins over Dimeck Bolettieri loses to El Khoulati Cecchetti wins over Tassa