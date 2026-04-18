LFA 231 Results and Video: Lozej Takes Out Ibarra With Nasty Elbow

On Friday, April 17, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 231 live from Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

This event saw a lot of last minute shuffling on weigh-in day. An illness to Elijah Johns forced him out of his main event fight with Taner Tremblay. And Daniel Holt missed weight and thus had his fight with Korey Taylor cancelled. That meant Tremblay and Taylor were matched up and put in the co-main event slot. The main event spot was given to Devon Lozej and Ernesto Ibarra.

And it was the Canadian, Lozej, who made the most of his headlining opportunity. He crushed Ibarra with a standing step in elbow. That strike dropped the Mexican fighter. Lozej then finished him off with ground punches.

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In the hastily put together co-main event, Tremblay put away Taylor in the second round with a barrage of knees and punches.

Also on this card, Russian prospect Nikita Kulshin remained undefeated by beating up Junior Melo and scoring a 36-second stoppage. There was also a win for Canon Swanson, who stopped Quintin Richards in the first round with a liver kick.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 5:45 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Devon Lozej def. Ernesto Ibarra by TKO (elbow and punches). Round 2, 1:46

Taner Trembley def. Korey Taylor by TKO (punches and knees). Round 2, 2:25

Nikita Kulshin def. Junior Melo by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:36

Steve Collins def. Cole Faust by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

RJ Harris def. Phillip Latu by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 4:01

Canon Swanson def. Quintin Richards by KO (body kick). Round 1, 2:01

Kelton Sneve def. Cedric Katambwa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Noah Gasho def. Miljan Djukanovic by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Oscar Jurado Sanchez def. Yermakhan Oryntaev by KO (head kick). Round 1, 0:15

Ezayah Gomez def. Lorenzo Figueroa by TKO (body kick and punches). Round 1, 1:46

Ralph Hernandez III def. Jeremiah Huff by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:53

Sam Bailey def. Santana Acosta by TKO (body kick and punches). Round 3, 2:55

Gunnar Nelson def. Erick Medrano by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:58

Kayara Hartfield def. Jessie Hays by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 0:45

LFA 231 Video Highlights

Noah Gasho vs Miljan Djukanovic highlights @LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/wr4jXb5OzM — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) April 18, 2026

The Shank Wins!



Oscar Jurado Sánchez def. Yermakhan Oryntaev via KO in Round 1 at 0:15



📲 @SpectationNet



🇺🇸#LFAMinnesota#LFA231 pic.twitter.com/mKczyhPxry — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 17, 2026

Bailey Wins!



Sam Bailey def. Santana Acosta via TKO in Round 3 at 2:55



🇺🇸#LFAMinnesota#LFA231 pic.twitter.com/QpR04wWsme — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 17, 2026

Hartfield Wins!



Kayara Hartfield def. Jess Hays via TKO in Round 2 at 0:45



🇺🇸#LFAMinnesota#LFA231 pic.twitter.com/Gfnn7BoqWX — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 17, 2026