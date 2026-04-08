LFA 230 Results and Video: Event Halted Due to Tornado Sighting

On Friday, April 3, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 230 live from Grand Casino Hotel in Shawneee, Oklahoma. This was an all Brazilian card, excluding an appearance from Venezuela’s Leandro Solano. The most notable thing about this card was, unfortunately, something that happened far away from the cage.

During the main card the broadcaster was suspended and the venue was evacuated, due to a tornado sighting. That kind of thing is taken seriously in Oklahoma, which is smack bang in the middle of ‘Tornado Alley’.

Thankfully things were able to resume later on in the evening without any serious danger to those in attendance (or fighting in the cage).

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Charlie Cleveland won the main event this night in Oklahoma. He took out Nyle Bartling, quickly, with a blitz of punches. He’s now 6-1. In the co-main David Wright submitted John Moore in the first round to go to 6-2.

Also on the main card Oklahoma’s own Jake Woodley dominated Shane Sobnosky, earning a 30-24 scorecard from one judge. Elias Rodriguez also won, to stay undefeated at 4-0. He took out Nick Fields in 36 seconds and continues to look like a very bright MMA prospect.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Charlie Cleveland def. Nyle Bartling by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:10

David Wright def. John Moore by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:43

Jake Woodley def. Shane Sobnosky by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-24)

Elias Rodriguez def. Nick Fields by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:36

Finn Martin def. Chris Conners by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:41

Austin Miller def. Ethan Moore by TKO (elbow and punches). Round 2, 3:24

Nick O’Brien def. Jose Intriago by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Malik Thompson def. Alpha Yero Mansare by TKO (elbows). Round 3, 3:18

Jason Eubanks def. Gage Nolan by submission (kneebar). Round 1, 2:48

Garret Gean def. Carson Robnett by submission (armbar). Round 2, 2:14

Kanean Catron def. Joseph Hobbs by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 0:49

LFA 230 Video Highlights

Cleveland Wins!



Charlie Cleveland def. Nyle Bartling via KO in Round 1 at 3:09



🇺🇸#LFAOklahoma#LFA230 pic.twitter.com/efybfrAsvG — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 4, 2026

Wright Wins!



David Wright def. John Moore via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) in Round 1 at 4:43



🇺🇸#LFAOklahoma#LFA230 pic.twitter.com/SwEAqKUq3E — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 4, 2026

Rodriguez Wins!



Elias Rodriguez def. Nick Fields via TKO in Round 1 at 0:36



🇺🇸#LFAOklahoma#LFA230 pic.twitter.com/RyXWXhMWK0 — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 4, 2026

Martin Wins!



Finn Martin def. Chris Conners via TKO in Round 1 at 3:41



🇺🇸#LFAOklahoma#LFA230 pic.twitter.com/saCUBIe0p5 — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 4, 2026

Miller Wins!



Austin Miller def. Ethan Moore via TKO in Round 1 at 3:24



🇺🇸#LFAOklahoma#LFA230 pic.twitter.com/IydBF6sThM — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 4, 2026

Thompson Wins!



Malik Thompson def. Alpha Yero Mansare via TKO in Round 3 at 3:18



🇺🇸#LFAOklahoma#LFA230 pic.twitter.com/I7oK34bAVQ — LFA (@LFAfighting) April 3, 2026