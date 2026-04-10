Laura Sanko Inks Fresh Broadcast Deal with UFC and Paramount

Veteran analyst and commentator Laura Sanko will remain a prominent voice in mixed martial arts broadcasts for years to come, as UFC and Paramount announced a long-term extension to keep her on the call.

The deal ensures Sanko’s continued presence across Paramount+, which now serves as the exclusive home for UFC programming in the United States and Latin America. She is set to serve as a desk analyst for this weekend’s UFC 327 card in Miami, adding another milestone appearance to a résumé that has steadily broken new ground.

Sanko’s rise through the broadcast ranks has been both steady and historic. She first joined the UFC ecosystem in 2016 as a backstage reporter during the promotion’s Fox era, before becoming a fixture on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017. In 2021, she became the first female color commentator of the modern era on the show, a role that positioned her for an even larger breakthrough.

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That moment came in 2023, when Sanko made her official UFC broadcast debut at a Fight Night event, further cementing her place cageside. Since then, she has taken on a wide range of responsibilities, including fighter interviews, live reporting, and analysis across multiple platforms, while also serving as a regular presence on weigh-in programming.

Her credibility extends beyond the desk. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and former competitor under the Invicta FC banner, Sanko compiled a 1-0 professional record alongside a 4-1 amateur run. That experience continues to inform her analytical style, which blends technical insight with accessible breakdowns for both seasoned fans and newcomers.

“It is an incredible honor to continue my journey with the UFC as a color commentator and analyst,” Sanko said in a statement. “2026 marks my 10th year being on-air with the UFC and it’s been an amazing journey.”

She also acknowledged the significance of her role in paving new paths within the sport.

“I especially want to thank the UFC for giving me the opportunity to step into a role which, at the time, was new territory for a woman,” Sanko said. “From Dana White’s Contender Series to numbered events, from the analyst desk to the cage side commentary, I am ready to bring my best to the broadcasts.”

With UFC’s global footprint continuing to expand alongside its partnership with Paramount, Sanko’s voice figures to remain central in telling the stories inside the Octagon – bridging hardcore fans and a growing audience tuning in through streaming platforms.