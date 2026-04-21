Lasha Abramishvili, Brice Picaud Set for Bantamweight Rematch at BRAVE CF Slovenia

BRAVE Combat Federation has added another high-stakes rematch to its upcoming return to Slovenia, as bantamweight contenders Lasha Abramishvili and Brice “Lion Kid” Picaud are set to meet again at BRAVE CF on Saturday, Jun. 6, at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The event will be held in partnership with World Freefight Challenge.

The matchup carries significant implications in the promotion’s bantamweight rankings, with Abramishvili currently sitting as the No. 2-ranked contender and Picaud holding the No. 5 position.

Their first meeting came at BRAVE CF 97 in Jul. 2025, where Abramishvili secured a second-round rear-naked choke submission. Since joining the Bahrain-based organization, the Georgian standout has gone a perfect 3-0, finishing all three opponents and emerging as one of the division’s top title hopefuls.

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“I am very excited to be back inside the BRAVE CF cage and to compete again on such a big stage,” Abramishvili said. “Every fight brings me closer to my dream of becoming a world champion, and this is another important step in that journey. I am ready to prove that I’m worthy to get a shot at gold.”

Another victory over Picaud would likely strengthen Abramishvili’s case for a future shot at reigning BRAVE CF bantamweight champion Borislav Nikolić.

Picaud, meanwhile, looks to avenge the loss and reinsert himself into the title picture. The French contender has tested himself against top competition in both the featherweight and bantamweight divisions, including a win over Zhang Qinghe at BRAVE CF 84 in Aug. 2024.

“This rematch means a lot to me,” Picaud said. “I have been waiting for the opportunity to face Lasha again and prove that I am the better fighter. It motivates me even more knowing I can even the score and push myself further in the division. Expect a completely different version of me on fight night.”

The June 6 card will be headlined by a BRAVE CF heavyweight title bout, as champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko defends against top-ranked challenger Miha Frlic.

In the co-main event, BRAVE CF light heavyweight champion Erko “The Bounty Hunter” Jun will face Mohamed “L’Ambiance” Said Maalem in another anticipated rematch.