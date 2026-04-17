K-1 Confirms Title Rematch for K-1 Revenge in Tokyo on May 31

K-1 has officially announced a championship rematch for its “K-1 REVENGE” event, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Reigning K-1 WORLD GP Super Featherweight Champion Remi Parra of France will defend his title against Japan’s Tomoya Yokoyama in a highly anticipated sequel to their 2025 tournament final.

Yokoyama earned his first shot at gold during the 2025 K-1 WORLD GP Super Featherweight Championship Tournament, scoring wins over Igor Bekrev and Matthew Dahlman to reach the final. However, the run left him heavily damaged heading into the title bout.

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Parra, meanwhile, entered the tournament as one of the favorites and delivered on expectations. After rebounding from a 2024 loss to Hirotaka Asahisa, he scored stoppages over Yuta Matsuyama and Chihiro Nakajima to reach the final in dominant fashion.

In the championship bout, Parra’s pace and precision proved decisive. He targeted Yokoyama’s lead leg with low kicks, dropped him with a left hook in the opening round, added a body-shot knockdown in round two, and closed the fight with another left hook to secure the title.

Yokoyama returned later in 2025 with a decision win over Leona Pettas and quickly pushed for a rematch, setting up this second meeting.

With K-1’s landscape increasingly shaped by international champions, the stakes are clear: can Yokoyama adjust and avenge his lone title defeat, or will Parra begin a dominant reign as champion?

Both fighters made their intentions known ahead of the bout.

Remi Parra stated:

“It has been exactly one year since I won the tournament, and I’m happy to return for my first title defense at K-1 REVENGE. Yokoyama is coming for revenge—but it won’t happen. I will prove I’m the strongest.”

Tomoya Yokoyama replied:

“I haven’t forgotten that day. I’m the only one who can defeat Parra. I will get my revenge and become champion.”

The rematch is set. The question now is whether history repeats itself—or is rewritten in Tokyo.