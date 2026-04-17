Johanna Persson to Face Martyna Dominczak at ONE Fight Night 43 on May 15

As ONE Championship builds out their firght card for ONE Fight Night 43, an atomweight Muay Thai bout has been announced that will have all eyes on the 115-pound divisions. Sources inside the promotion have confirmed with Combnat Press that Swedish Muay Thai standout Johanna Persson will be taking on Poland’s Martyna Dominczak on May 15 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Persson made her ONE debut last July, when she challenged Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title. However, in the third round of that bout, Rodrigues scored a knockout with a left hook to defend her title for a record fourth time. Persson will be looking to get back in the title hunt, as she takes on the 24-year-old Dominczak.

The Polish fighter is a ONE veteran having gone 3-2 in the promotion in just over two years. Her last bout was last December, when she lost a first-round TKO to the phenom that is Phetjeeja. However, prior to that, she was on a two-fight winning streak after picking up decisions over Yu Yau Pui and Cynthia Flores. A win over Persson would get her back on the right track, and in the hunt for a title shot of her own.

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ONE Fight Night 43 takes place Friday, May 15, live from the Lumpinee Bosing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will air live on Amazon Prime Video, free for subscribers.