GLORY 107 Results: Kwasi Wins Split Decision, Crowned Champ-Champ

On Saturday, Apr. 25, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 107: Wisse vs. Kwasi, live from the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event featured a battle for the middleweight title.
The event aired live on Triller TV starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Chico Kwasi def. Donovan Wisse by split decision (50-45, 48-47, 48-47, 48-47, 47-48) – for the middleweight title
Tariq Osaro def. Nico Pereira Horta by unanimous decision
Cem Cáceres def. Sebastian Lutaniuc by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Mohamed Touchassie def. Jimmy Livinus by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Ștefan Lătescu def. Iuri Fernandes by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Nabil Khachab def. Errol Koning by extended round split decision
Mohammed Hamdi def. Alin Nechita by split decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Luis Tavares def. Mohamed Amine by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Mohammed Boutasaa def. Cédric Do by unanimous decision
Rade Opačić def. Colin George by unanimous decision
Deniz Demirkapu def. Mohamed Hamami by KO (knee to the body), Round 2, 1:45
Albert Ugrinčić def. Clayton Raven by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Valentin Knau def. Antonio Krajinović by unanimous decision
Michael Samperi def. Said Kabil by KO (left hook). Round 2, 0:42
Tariq Osaro def. Nico Pereira Horta by unanimous decision
Cem Cáceres def. Sebastian Lutaniuc by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Mohamed Touchassie def. Jimmy Livinus by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Ștefan Lătescu def. Iuri Fernandes by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Nabil Khachab def. Errol Koning by extended round split decision
Mohammed Hamdi def. Alin Nechita by split decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Luis Tavares def. Mohamed Amine by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Mohammed Boutasaa def. Cédric Do by unanimous decision
Rade Opačić def. Colin George by unanimous decision
Deniz Demirkapu def. Mohamed Hamami by KO (knee to the body), Round 2, 1:45
Albert Ugrinčić def. Clayton Raven by unanimous decision – 2026 Glory Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Proving Ground bout
Valentin Knau def. Antonio Krajinović by unanimous decision
Michael Samperi def. Said Kabil by KO (left hook). Round 2, 0:42