Full Fight Card Released for PFL Brussels on May 23

The Professional Fighters League is headed back to Belgium with a lineup built around local talent, established names, and intriguing stylistic clashes.

PFL officially announced the full card for PFL Brussels, which takes place Saturday, May 23, at the ING Arena in Brussels, Belgium. Headlining the event is unbeaten Belgian prospect Patrick Habirora, who gets the biggest test of his career when he meets former UFC and Bellator champion Benson Henderson in the main event.

Habirora enters the bout with a spotless 8-0 record and a growing reputation as one of Belgium’s top emerging stars. Nicknamed “The Belgian Bomber,” the Namur native electrified the Brussels crowd last year with a first-round knockout victory and now returns home looking to deliver another statement performance. Standing across from him will be Henderson, a longtime MMA veteran whose résumé includes wins over some of the sport’s elite. At 30-12, “Smooth” remains one of the most recognizable names in the game and will attempt to halt the rise of another young contender.

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The co-main event pairs surging French bantamweight Taylor Lapilus against England’s Jake Hadley in what could be one of the night’s most competitive contests.

Lapilus rides a five-fight winning streak into Brussels and is coming off a knockout win over Kasum Kasumov. The Paris native has quietly reestablished himself as a dangerous force in the division and now looks to continue that run against Hadley. The Englishman, known as “White Kong,” made headlines last year with a rare Twister submission and has shown flashes of the dynamic skill set that once made him one of Europe’s top prospects.

Also added to the card is a welterweight clash featuring Belgium’s Khamzat Abaev against Moldova’s Luca Poclit.

Abaev owns a 5-1 mark with every one of his wins coming by stoppage. After suffering a setback in his PFL debut last year, he returns with an opportunity to rebound in front of a home-country crowd. Poclit, who trains out of SBG Ireland, enters at 10-2 and previously built a 10-fight winning streak before dropping his most recent appearance.

PFL Brussels continues the promotion’s push into major European markets while giving regional stars a chance to shine on home soil. With a proven veteran in Henderson, a red-hot Lapilus, and multiple Belgian talents featured prominently, the event has the ingredients for an electric night in Brussels.

The preliminary card will stream in the United States on the ESPN App beginning at 1 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 4 p.m. ET.

FULL FIGHT CARD Patrick Habirora (8-0) vs. Benson Henderson (30-12) Taylor Lapilus vs. Jake Hadley (12-5) Boris Atangana (8-0) vs. Jared Gooden (23-11) Marcirley Alves (15-4) vs. Naoki Inoue (20-5) Asaël Adjoudj (10-1) vs. Keisuke Sasu (14-4-1) Donegi Abena (0-0) vs. Joe Schilling (4-6) Baris Adiguzel (10-1) vs. Gustavo Oliveira (12-2) Amin Ayoub (24-7-1) vs. Tim Wilde (18-7-1) Movsar Ibragimov (7-1) vs. Youssouf Binate (6-1) Adam Meskini (10-3) vs. Keweny Lopes (12-4-1) Rustam Serbiev (9-5) vs. Ashley Reece (9-3)