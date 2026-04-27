Expert Coach Tips When Preparing to Run a Marathon

Most runners sign up for a marathon before they understand what the training actually requires. The race itself lasts a few hours. The preparation takes months. Coaches who have guided thousands of runners through this process tend to agree on a handful of principles, and those principles often contradict what newer runners assume they should be doing.

Running more does not always produce better results. Running harder does not guarantee faster times. The body adapts to stress, but it also breaks down under too much of it. Knowing where that line sits for you, specifically, becomes the central task of any marathon training block.

The 80/20 Rule Is Not a Suggestion

Dr. Stephen Seiler studied elite endurance athletes and found that they spent roughly 80% of their training time at low intensity. The remaining 20% involved moderate to hard efforts. This distribution appears again and again across sports and skill levels.

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For recreational marathoners, this means most runs should feel easy. Conversational pace, where you can speak full sentences without gasping, should dominate your weekly schedule. Hard workouts have their place, but they should be the exception rather than the norm.

Coaches see runners make the same mistake repeatedly. They push too hard on easy days because the pace feels slow. Then they arrive at their scheduled hard workouts already fatigued. The quality of those sessions suffers. Progress stalls.

Long Runs Should Peak Three Weeks Out

Your longest training run belongs about 21 days before the marathon. Most coaches recommend capping this run at 20 miles. Going further does not provide additional fitness benefits, and the recovery cost becomes too high.

The three weeks following that peak run involve a controlled reduction in training volume. This period, called the taper, allows your body to absorb the accumulated work and arrive at the start line fresh.

Fueling Strategy During Long Training Runs

Practicing your race-day nutrition during training prevents stomach issues and helps you understand what your body tolerates under strain. Coaches recommend testing different fuel sources on runs exceeding 90 minutes, including the best energy gels for running, chews, dried fruit, and even small pieces of banana. What works for one runner may cause discomfort for another, so experimentation during lower-stakes training sessions allows you to refine your approach before race day.

The timing of fuel intake matters as much as the source. Most coaches suggest consuming 30 to 60 grams of carbohydrates per hour during extended efforts, starting around the 45-minute mark.

How to Structure Your Taper

A meta-analysis published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise examined the effects of different tapering protocols on performance. The findings showed that reducing training volume by 41% to 60% over two weeks produced optimal results. The key was maintaining intensity and frequency while cutting total mileage.

During the final 8 to 14 days before the race, volume should drop to 60% to 65% of your peak week. Race week itself should sit around 40% to 50%. Runners often feel restless during this period. They worry they are losing fitness. They are not. The body is consolidating gains made over months of training.

Strength Work Reduces Injury Risk

New York Road Runners incorporates strength and mobility training into its marathon programs. Olympic coaches who design these plans emphasize that running alone does not build the resilience needed to sustain high-volume training.

Targeted exercises for the hips, glutes, and core help runners maintain form during the late miles of a marathon. When these muscle groups fatigue, running mechanics deteriorate. Deteriorated mechanics lead to compensatory patterns. Compensatory patterns lead to injuries.

Two or three short strength sessions per week, performed consistently, produce measurable improvements in running economy and durability. The sessions do not need to be long. Twenty minutes of focused work can be enough.

Recovery Deserves Equal Attention

Training adaptations occur during rest, not during the workout itself. The workout provides the stimulus. Sleep, nutrition, and low-stress activity allow the body to respond to that stimulus.

Runners who neglect recovery tend to plateau or regress. Coaches at NYRR build 3-week post-race recovery protocols into their programs because they recognize that what happens after a hard effort matters as much as the effort itself.

During a training block, this means scheduling easy days and rest days with the same seriousness as long runs and speed sessions. It also means paying attention to sleep quality. Most adults need 7 to 9 hours. Runners in heavy training often need more.

Pacing Your Training Weeks

A common structure involves three weeks of building volume followed by one easier week. The easier week allows accumulated fatigue to dissipate before the next building phase begins.

Within each week, hard sessions should be separated by at least one easy day. Back-to-back hard days increase injury risk without providing additional training benefit. The body needs time to repair muscle tissue and replenish glycogen stores.

Mental Preparation Is Part of the Work

The marathon includes long stretches where the body wants to stop. Coaches recommend practicing discomfort during training so that it becomes familiar rather than alarming.

Some runners use specific mantras during hard sections. Others focus on breaking the remaining distance into smaller segments. The point is to have a strategy for those moments before they arrive. Figuring it out mid-race is harder than practicing it in training.

What Eighteen Weeks Looks Like

Nike Run Club offers an 18-week marathon training plan designed to progress runners through base building, peak training, and tapering phases. This duration allows enough time for meaningful fitness development without dragging the process out so long that motivation fades.

Shorter plans exist, and experienced runners can complete them successfully. First-time marathoners benefit from the longer timeline. It provides room for missed workouts, minor setbacks, and the gradual acclimation to high weekly mileage.

Final Thoughts from Coaches

The runners who complete marathons successfully tend to share a few habits. They respect easy days. They practice their nutrition. They do the auxiliary work even when it feels tedious. They trust the taper.

The race rewards patience more than intensity. Coaches know this. The runners who listen tend to cross the finish line healthier and faster than those who try to force the process.