Darren Till Signs with BKFC; Debuts at BKFC 90 on May 30

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship isn’t slowing down its push into the U.K. market, it’s accelerating it.

In a move that feels equal parts calculated and combustible, BKFC has signed former UFC title challenger Darren Till to a multi-fight deal, with his promotional debut slated for BKFC 90 on May 30 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

For a promotion built on violence as both product and identity, Till is about as natural a fit as it gets.

Advertisement



“Darren and I have been talking and the timing is perfect,” said BKFC president David Feldman. It’s the kind of statement that reads standard on paper, but in practice signals something more deliberate. BKFC isn’t just adding a recognizable name, it’s targeting a personality that thrives in chaos, something the bare-knuckle format amplifies rather than contains.

Till, 33, arrives with a reputation that extends beyond his résumé. His 18-5 record in mixed martial arts includes a run through the welterweight ranks in the UFC, where he built a following on equal parts striking ability and unapologetic confidence. More recently, he’s stayed active in boxing, including a knockout win over former BKFC fighter Luke Rockhold in 2025.

If there were any questions about how he sees this next phase, Till answered them in typical fashion, loudly and without restraint. Positioning himself as “the face of violence,” he’s leaning directly into the ethos BKFC has spent years cultivating.

The timing matters. BKFC 90 isn’t just another card, it’s a statement event for the promotion’s continued expansion across the United Kingdom. Headlined by an interim welterweight title bout between Connor Tierney and Rico Franco, the card already had regional stakes. Adding Till gives it something else entirely: attention.

There’s still an unknown attached to his debut, with an opponent yet to be announced, but that almost feels secondary. In BKFC, matchups matter, but moments matter more. Till’s arrival is being framed as the latter.

For BKFC, the equation is simple. The promotion has built its brand on raw presentation and personality-driven fights. Till checks both boxes, and then some.

On May 30 in Birmingham, the expectation isn’t subtle. It’s impact.