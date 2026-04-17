Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: April 2026

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

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Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Sara Collins (6) Leah McCourt (7) Sara McCann (8) Arlene Blencowe (9) Jamie Edenden (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of March. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in April.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Holly Holm (4) Norma Dumont (5) Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6) Mayra Bueno Silva (7) Ketlen Vieira (8) Irene Aldana (9) Ailin Perez (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of March. Looking into April, Norma Dumont looks to jockey for position in the UFC title picture when she takes on Yana Santos.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

Alexa Grasso scored a highlight reel finish in March, destroying Maycee Barber to get back into title talks. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in April.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Mackenzie Dern (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Gillian Robertson (NR) Amanda Lemos (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Amanda Ribas (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Denise Gomes (10)

Gillian Robertson has made her way into the top-10, as the Canadian defeated Amanda Lemos to rocket up the rankings. Looking into April, Tatiana Suarez takes on Lupita Godinez, while Virna Jandiroba meets Tabatha Ricci.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Saori Oshima (4) Moeri Suda (5) Ayaka Hamasaki (6) Rena Kubota (7) Ana Palacios (9) Monique Adriane (10) Andressa Romero (NR)

Dropped out of the rankings: Kanna Asakura (8)

In March, Saori Oshima defeated Kate Oyama to hold steady in the rankings, while Moeri Suda defeated Namiko Kawabata. Looking into April, Ayaka Hamasaki takes on Natasha Kuziutina while Andressa Romero takes on Delphine Benouaich at strawweight.