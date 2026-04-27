Cage Warriors 205 Results: Stephen Wins Main Event After Card Shuffle

On Saturday, April 25, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 205, live from Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The much maligned card got underway on Saturday, despite losing its main event earlier in the day. The main event was supposed to be Justin Burlinson vs. Sean Clancy Jr. for Burlinson’s Cage Warriors Welterweight title. However, Burlinson suffered a cut and that forced the bout to be cancelled.

The card also lost Jordan Stronge vs. Marc-Philippe Ngatchou after Stronge was injured in a car accident. Arturo Izqueiredo vs. Halajan Koffi also fell through after Koffi was not medically cleared to fight.

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The new main event of Aidan Stephen vs. Josh Abraham went off without a hitch, though. And it was the Scotsman who earned a decision win, much to the delight of the Glasgow fans.

Also on this card Jack Foote stayed undefeated by submitting Eoin McDonald in the third round.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aidan Stephen def. Josh Abraham by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jack Foote def. Eoin McDonald by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:36

Damon Donald def. Leon Armes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Norbert Pietrzak def. Michael Tchamou by KO (left hook). Round 1, 2:49

Jamie McGowan def. Taylor Sullivan by TKO (leg kicks and ground strikes). Round 3, 3:00

Senan Coakley def. Lewis Urquhart by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Igor Wojtas def. Leonardo de Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aaron Towns def. Gary Priestly by TKO (knee and punches). Round 1, 3:24

Graham Sheehan def. Geoff Pavey by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:07

Cage Warriors 205 Video Highlights