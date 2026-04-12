Cage Warriors 204 Results: Low Blow Ruins Main Event in Rome

On Saturday, April 11, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 204, live from Palapellicone in Rome, Italy.

The main event ended up being a dud. Francesco Nuzzi hit Manoel Silva with an accidental low blow in the first round and the Brazilian couldn’t continue. That forced the fight to be ruled a no contest. The blow, a knee while clinching against the fence, looked pretty heavy, but the Italian fans weren’t very sympathetic.

In the co-main event longtime Italian MMA veteran Mauro Cerilli won his retirement fight, earning a decision over Lamine Sene.

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Other action on the card included Luca Borando scoring an impressive stoppage on Caique Araujo and Alexandros Moumtzis pulling off the rare omoplata submission victory.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Francesco Nuzzi vs. Manoel Silva ends by no contest (accidental groin kick). Round 1, 3:57

Mauro Cerilli def. Lamine Sene by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Khadim Dia def. Christopher Bajo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Luca Borando def. Caique Araujo by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:50

Diego Visanzay def. Simone Patrizi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo def. Erick Washington by TKO (flying knee and punches). Round 2, 4:13

Andrea Kabali def. Nicolò Solli by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexandros Moumtzis def. Dylan Hazan by submission (omoplata). Round 1, 4:08

Christian Soda def. Niko Ceraglia by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:30

Gianluca Rocca def. Manuel Lancioli by TKO (punches). Round 2, 5:59

George Smith def. Mario Mingaj by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:25

Lorenzo de Nigris def. Francesco Tummineillo by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 1:04

Enrico Di Gangi def. Claudio Iancu by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 1:39

Tommy Brunning def. Pierluigi De Prospo by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:38

Cage Warriors 204 Video Highlights

No Contest in our main event



[ #CW204 | Live on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/C30iABLSRK — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 11, 2026

What a finish!! 🫨



Featherweight Luca Borando wins by KO



[ #CW204 | Live on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/j4GcVFNYTN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 11, 2026

Enjoy your retirement, Mauro 👏 pic.twitter.com/2gThifELEQ — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026

Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo kicks the main card off with a massive TKO, it was all over after that phenomenal flying knee 💥#CW204 live on @UFCFightPass. pic.twitter.com/ccxJlsqDPP — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026

Alexandros Moumtzis with a super rare Omoplata submission finish to get the W 🤯

A nice performance for this rising bantamweight, against a former title challenger.#CW204 pic.twitter.com/8PWyL9EcXY — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026

Another first round stoppage for Christian Soda 🤩

2 wins in the space for 3 weeks ‼#CW204 live on UFC Fight Pass pic.twitter.com/NKOMZj2ggF — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026

Gianluca Rocca with the TKO win 👏

We are going to have to slow that down to see how many strikes were in that combo 😮‍💨#CW204 pic.twitter.com/XVzwT4f8b2 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026

George Smith with a nasty submission sequence 🐍

Out of nowhere, talk about silencing the crowd 🤫#CW204 pic.twitter.com/azF10Cie9f — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026

Enrico Di Gangi made quick work of his opponent with a first round submission 😤#CW204 pic.twitter.com/o8vrtA6Oh7 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026

Tommy 'Big Tings' Brunning is back in the win column 👏

A great fight to kick off #CW204 in Rome, Italy 🇮🇹



Live on @UFCFightPass. pic.twitter.com/fU1veJSOWW — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 11, 2026