BRAVE CF’s Monika Kučinič Takes on Marina Merchuk on Jun. 6

BRAVE Combat Federation continues to build out its June 6 card with meaningful additions, as the Bahrain-based promotion has officially booked a women’s strawweight clash between Monika “Pitbull” Kučinič and Marina “Armata” Merchuk for its upcoming event in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Set to take place at Hala Tivoli in partnership with World Freefight Challenge, the bout carries clear divisional implications, particularly for Kučinič, who has emerged as one of the promotion’s more promising talents at 115 pounds.

The Slovenian standout enters the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record under the BRAVE CF banner, combining steady technical development with a finishing instinct that has produced two stoppages in her last three appearances. Fighting on home soil for the first time in her BRAVE tenure, Kučinič will look to both maintain her unbeaten run and further cement her status as a rising contender in the promotion’s growing women’s ranks.

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“I am thrilled to return to action with BRAVE CF and to perform in front of my fellow Slovenians,” Kučinič said. “Competing on home soil always brings a different level of energy, and facing a talented athlete like Marina Merchuk makes this opportunity even more meaningful.”

Standing across from her will be Merchuk, who made a strong first impression in her promotional debut with a composed victory over Marina Spasić at BRAVE CF 102 in November 2025. The Russian now steps into a higher-profile opportunity against a surging opponent, with a chance to disrupt the momentum of a hometown favorite.

“I am very excited for this matchup,” Merchuk said. “Facing a hometown favorite adds even more motivation for me. I am looking forward to stepping back into the BRAVE CF cage and proving myself against a tough opponent like Monika Kučinič.”

The bout also carries a layer of unfinished business. The two were initially scheduled to meet at BRAVE CF 102 before Kučinič was forced to withdraw due to injury. With both athletes now healthy, the rescheduled contest offers a definitive resolution while potentially elevating the winner into the upper tier of the strawweight division.

The June 6 event will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight, as reigning champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko defends against top contender Miha Frlic. In the co-main event, Erko “The Bounty Hunter” Jun meets Mohamed “L’Ambiance” Said Maalem in a light heavyweight title rematch.

With championship stakes at the top of the card and emerging contenders looking to make their mark further down the lineup, BRAVE CF’s return to Slovenia is shaping up to be one of its more consequential European outings of the year.