BRAVE CF Returns to Burgas Arena in Bulgaria on Aug. 1

BRAVE Combat Federation will continue its growing presence in Eastern Europe this summer, as the Bahrain-based promotion officially announced its return to Bulgaria on Saturday, Aug. 1. The event will take place at Burgas Arena in Burgas, Bulgaria, once again in partnership with Bulgarian Fight Agency.

The upcoming show marks BRAVE CF’s third consecutive year hosting an event in Bulgaria, further strengthening the organization’s foothold in one of Europe’s emerging mixed martial arts markets.

“Bulgaria has become a key destination for BRAVE CF in Europe, and we are thrilled to return for another spectacular event,” said BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid. “The passion of the fans, the professionalism of our partners at the Bulgarian Fight Agency, and the incredible talent emerging from this region continue to inspire us. We are committed to providing a global platform for Bulgarian athletes while uncovering the next generation of mixed martial arts stars.”

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BRAVE CF first entered the Bulgarian market with BRAVE CF 86 in Aug. 2024. That inaugural event featured Algerian veteran Mohamed “L’Ambiance” Said Maalem against hometown fighter Atanas Djambazov in a light heavyweight headliner. Said Maalem stopped Djambazov via third-round technical knockout in front of a partisan crowd.

The card also featured strong performances from local talents Rusi Minev and Pavel Vladev, helping establish momentum for future returns.

That momentum continued at BRAVE CF 97 in Jul. 2025, when the promotion returned to Burgas Arena with another major event. Said Maalem once again headlined, this time taking on Kaloyan Kolev in the evening’s featured bout.

With two successful events already in the books, BRAVE CF’s latest trip to Burgas is expected to deliver another showcase of regional talent mixed with international contenders.

The promotion has not yet announced specific matchups for the Aug. 1 card, though bouts are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.