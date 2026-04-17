BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

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Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ramiro Figueroa vs. Elvin Brito (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ramiro Figueroa vs. Elvin Brito (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ramiro Figueroa vs. Elvin Brito (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ramiro Figueroa vs. Elvin Brito (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Ramiro Figueroa vs. Elvin Brito (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jose Copeland vs. Corey Willis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jose Copeland vs. Corey Willis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jose Copeland vs. Corey Willis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jose Copeland vs. Corey Willis (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Josh Fremd vs. Jared Torgenson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Josh Fremd vs. Jared Torgenson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Josh Fremd vs. Jared Torgenson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Josh Fremd vs. Jared Torgenson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andrew Yates vs. Rodney Hinton (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Deron Winn vs. Erick Lozano (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Deron Winn vs. Erick Lozano (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Deron Winn vs. Erick Lozano (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Deron Winn vs. Erick Lozano (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Octavin Turner vs. Joby Steffensmeier (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Octavin Turner vs. Joby Steffensmeier (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Octavin Turner vs. Joby Steffensmeier (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Octavin Turner vs. Joby Steffensmeier (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Angelo Trujillo vs. Anthony Yost (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Angelo Trujillo vs. Anthony Yost (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Angelo Trujillo vs. Anthony Yost (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Angelo Trujillo vs. Anthony Yost (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Maestra vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Maestra vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Maestra vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matthew Maestra vs. Ruben Arroyo (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
News

BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 17, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez, live from the CoBank Arena at the National Western in Denver, Colo. The event features and interim cruiserweight title fight between Chris Camozzi and Esteban Rodriguez.

The event airs live on BKFC TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 16. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Chris Camozzi (205) vs. Esteban Rodriguez (204.6) for the interim cruiserweight title
Ramiro Figueroa (154.8) vs. Elvin Brito (155)
Jose Copeland (265) vs. Corey Willis (254.8)
Josh Fremd (204.4) vs. Jared Torgenson (211.4)
Andrew Yates (164.4) vs. Rodney Hinton (165)
Deron Winn (201.6) vs. Erick Lozano (205.6)
Octavin Turner (124.8) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (124.8)
Angelo Trujillo (121.2) vs. Anthony Yost (126.2)
Matthew Maestra (154.8) vs. Ruben Arroyo (153.6)
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