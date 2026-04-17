BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 17, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez, live from the CoBank Arena at the National Western in Denver, Colo. The event features and interim cruiserweight title fight between Chris Camozzi and Esteban Rodriguez.

The event airs live on BKFC TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 16. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Chris Camozzi (205) vs. Esteban Rodriguez (204.6) for the interim cruiserweight title

Ramiro Figueroa (154.8) vs. Elvin Brito (155)

Jose Copeland (265) vs. Corey Willis (254.8)

Josh Fremd (204.4) vs. Jared Torgenson (211.4)

Andrew Yates (164.4) vs. Rodney Hinton (165)

Deron Winn (201.6) vs. Erick Lozano (205.6)

Octavin Turner (124.8) vs. Joby Steffensmeier (124.8)

Angelo Trujillo (121.2) vs. Anthony Yost (126.2)

Matthew Maestra (154.8) vs. Ruben Arroyo (153.6)