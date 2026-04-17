BKFC 88 Results: Rodriguez Stops Camozzi in Round 4 for Interim Strap

On Friday, Apr. 17, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez, live from the CoBank Arena at the National Western in Denver, Colo. The event featured an interim cruiserweight title fight between Chris Camozzi and Esteban Rodriguez.

The event aired live on BKFC TV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Esteban Rodriguez def. Chris Camozzi by KO. Round 4, 1:43 – for the interim cruiserweight title

Ramiro Figueroa def. Elvin Brito by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 49-45)

Corey Willis def. Jose Copeland by TKO (injury). Round 2, 2:00

Josh Fremd def. Jared Torgenson by KO. Round 1, 1:32

Rodney Hinton def. Andrew Yates by TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 1, 0:22

Deron Winn def. Erick Lozano by TKO. Round 2, 0:47

Octavin Turner def. Joby Steffensmeier by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45)

Anthony Yost def. Angelo Trujillo by unanimous decision (30-23 x 3)

Matthew Maestra def. Ruben Arroyo by TKO. Round 2, 1:54