Belal Muhammad, Gabriel Bonfim Headline UFC Vegas 118 on Jun. 6

The UFC will return to the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jun. 6, with a loaded UFC Fight Night card headlined by a pivotal welterweight clash between former champion Belal Muhammad and surging contender Gabriel Bonfim.

The event, officially titled UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim, features a mix of ranked matchups, rising prospects, and veteran names across multiple divisions. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Muhammad enters the main event looking to position himself for another run at UFC gold. The Chicago-based veteran owns notable victories over Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns, and Leon Edwards, cementing himself as one of the top welterweights in the world.

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Across from him will be Bonfim, the No. 10-ranked contender who continues to build momentum in the division. The Brazilian standout, who first gained attention on Dana White’s Contender Series, has picked up key wins over Randy Brown, Stephen Thompson, and Khaos Williams. A win over Muhammad would likely vault him into the top tier of the 170-pound rankings.

In the co-main event, middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Edmen Shahbazyan square off in a high-stakes bout with divisional implications.

Allen remains one of the most dangerous submission threats at 185 pounds and is tied for the third-most submissions in UFC middleweight history with six. He has recent wins over Paul Craig, Bruno Silva, and Andre Muniz.

Shahbazyan, meanwhile, has quietly rebuilt momentum with three consecutive victories. Known for his knockout power, 13 of his 16 career wins have come by stoppage, including recent victories over Andre Muniz, Dylan Budka, and AJ Dobson.

Also featured on the card is a bantamweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Victor Henry, while ranked lightweight Fares Ziam meets Tom Nolan in a key divisional contest.

Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Iwo Baraniewski will face Billy Elekana, while flyweight prospect Imanol Rodriguez takes on veteran Matt Schnell.

Additional action includes Marcus McGhee vs. Jakub Wiklacz at bantamweight, Bruno Silva vs. Edgar Chairez at flyweight, Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito at featherweight, Ketlen Souza vs. Ariane Carnelossi at strawweight, and Priscila Cachoeira vs. Chelsea Chandler in women’s bantamweight competition.

The card will also feature the UFC debut of Dana White’s Contender Series signee Jeisla Chaves, who meets Yuneisy Duben in a flyweight bout.

With ranked contenders, rising stars, and meaningful divisional matchups throughout, the Jun. 6 card offers one of the strongest Meta Apex lineups of the year.

FULL CARD Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim Brendan Allen vs. Edmen Shahbazyan Bryce Mitchell vs. Victor Henry Fares Ziam vs. Tom Nolan Iwo Baraniewski vs. Billy Elekana Imanol Rodriguez vs. Matt Schnell Marcus McGhee vs. Jakub Wiklacz Bruno Silva vs. Edgar Chairez Jordan Leavitt vs. Joanderson Brito Ketlen Souza vs. Ariane Carnelossi Priscila Cachoeira vs. Chelsea Chandler Jeisla Chaves vs. Yuneisy Duben