Antonio Plazibat to Meet Anis Bouzidat GLORY COLLISION 9 on Jun. 13

GLORY COLLISION 9 is taking shape as a heavyweight-heavy showcase, and the latest addition could have direct implications for the division’s title picture.

Croatian standout Antonio Plazibat (23-5, 16 KO) is set to meet Belgian-Moroccan power puncher Anis Bouzid (49-5, 37 KO) on June 13 at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, in a matchup that pits two of the division’s most explosive finishers against one another.

Plazibat returns to GLORY momentum after a statement performance in December, where he snapped a lengthy injury layoff in style. The 32-year-old Croatian looked sharp in his comeback, dismantling Nordine Mahieddine over three rounds and reminding the heavyweight division exactly why he has long been considered a title threat.

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Now, he steps up in competition once again against a surging contender in Bouzid, also known as “Takamura,” who has quietly become one of GLORY’s most dangerous rising forces. Bouzid earned GLORY’s Breakout Fighter of the Year honors for 2025, highlighted by a blistering 30-second knockout of Nathan Cook and a string of emphatic performances inside the ring.

With Plazibat ranked No. 3 and Bouzid sitting just behind him at No. 4 in the GLORY heavyweight standings, the stakes extend beyond momentum. A convincing win could push either man into immediate contention for a future world title opportunity.

“My goal is the GLORY heavyweight title and Anis Bouzid is just another fighter in my way,” Plazibat said. “At COLLISION 9, I make a statement that Antonio Plazibat is the most dangerous heavyweight in GLORY.”

GLORY has already confirmed a heavyweight title defense for the same event, as reigning champion Mory Kromah (37-3-1, 21 KO) puts his belt on the line against Serbian contender Milos Cvjeticanin (19-5, 10 KO).

The card will also feature the launch of a major light heavyweight reshuffle, with the announcement of an eight-man one-night Grand Prix to crown a new champion. Fan-favorite Bahram Rajabzadeh (73-6, 55 KO) has already been revealed as the first entrant, with the remaining seven competitors to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

With heavyweight contenders clashing and a new tournament era beginning at 205 pounds, GLORY COLLISION 9 is shaping up as a pivotal night in the promotion’s 2026 calendar.