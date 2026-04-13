Alex Pereira Honored with 2026 Forrest Griffin Community Award

The UFC continues to spotlight its athletes’ impact beyond the Octagon, announcing former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira as the 2026 recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award.

Named in honor of UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, the award recognizes a fighter whose charitable efforts and volunteer work have made a meaningful difference in their community. The honor falls under the UFC Honors President’s Choice category, with the recipient personally selected by UFC President and CEO Dana White.

Pereira’s selection reflects a growing legacy that extends far beyond his accomplishments as a two-division champion. As part of the recognition, he will receive a $25,000 donation – courtesy of the UFC Foundation – to a charity of his choosing. He will also collaborate with celebrity artist Ant Kai to design a one-of-one pair of UFC-branded gloves, which will be auctioned through the promotion’s Gloves for Good initiative. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Pereira’s foundation, The Instituto Poatan.

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Pereira will be formally honored during the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for July 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the 14th Annual UFC International Fight Week.

“Alex is one of the biggest stars in the world and it’s great to see him use his platform to give back to the community by helping youth in Brazil,” White said in the announcement. “By offering free after-school tutoring, computer literacy programs, and jiu-jitsu training to more than 500 local youth, he is directly helping the students create better lives for themselves. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”

Pereira founded The Instituto Poatan in 2024 after purchasing and renovating a building in São Paulo, Brazil. The organization is built on the idea of using sport as a vehicle for social transformation, with a mission centered on expanding access to education and athletic opportunities for underserved communities.

The institute offers a wide range of free programs, including after-school tutoring, English courses, computer literacy training, nutrition guidance, and jiu-jitsu instruction. Since opening its doors, more than 500 local youths have enrolled, with plans for continued growth in 2026.

Pereira’s outreach extends beyond Brazil. He has participated in youth mentoring initiatives tied to the UFC, visited children’s hospitals, and conducted jiu-jitsu seminars for underserved communities around the globe.

Inside the cage, Pereira has built a reputation as one of the sport’s most dangerous strikers. The Brazilian holds a 13-3 professional MMA record, including a 10-2 mark in the UFC since debuting in 2015. Prior to his transition to mixed martial arts, he enjoyed a decorated kickboxing career, compiling a 33-7 record and capturing titles in multiple weight classes.

Now, with the Forrest Griffin Community Award, Pereira adds another accolade – one that underscores his influence outside of competition and his commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation.